Great British Life > People

Awards honour Drew Cockton

Author Picture Icon

Joanne Goodwin

Published: 4:31 PM October 28, 2022
Man at awards

Drew Cockton on stage at the awards he founded - Credit: All About Events Photography

More than 400 guests attended the North West LGBTQ+ Business Awards, founded by Drew Cockton of multi-award-winning fragrance brand Owen Drew.

Entrepreneur Drew died on Saturday, October 22, the day after the awards.

Drew believed in diversity and inclusivity in all businesses and dedicated himself to building deep-rooted relationships and was at the forefront of encouraging everyone to be their authentic selves. His infectious passion, entrepreneurial spirit, his love of bringing people together and his huge charitable heart will be truly missed.

His legacy will continue through the North West LGBTQ+ Business Awards, which recognise business excellence and personal achievement. Through his work, Drew raised tens of thousands for charities and a Just Giving page has been set up in his name to continue this, with contributions being donated to the charities he held dear. To make a contribution visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/drewcockton

The event at the Rum Warehouse, Liverpool, hosted by The Guide's Jay Hynd and Claire Simmo, was an evening of positivity and celebration, shining a light on the achievements of LGBTQ+ businesses, allies of the community and individuals who deserved recognition.

Awards

Overall winner of the 2022 North West LGBTQ+ Business Awards Jamie Christon, chief executive of Chester Zoo (left) with Jon Nowell, director, small business, TalkTalk - Credit: All About Events Photography

The overall winner was Jamie Christon, chief executive at Chester Zoo who was praised as an inspirational leader, having led the Chester Zoo organisation through a period of ambitious change and growth including a new hotel and wedding facility. Under his leadership, Chester Zoo has been crowned the best large visitor attraction in the UK.

Jamie has been responsible for modernising workplaces and has implemented game-changing diversity and inclusion strategies. At Chester Zoo, he actively promotes employees being able to be their true selves at work, offers support for employees from minority communities and he is working to increase Chester Zoo's reach to marginalised communities, particularly in the North West. 

Other winners on the night included Paul Kallee-Grover of Ki Partnerships who took home the Outstanding Achievement Award, The Hive by VH Interiors for Best Small Business Award and Homes for Students for the Investment in People Award.

Katie Isaacson, director at event management company Cool Breeze who produced the awards with founder Drew, said  'Huge congratulations not only to the well-deserved winners but to all of the finalists taking part in this year's awards. The LGBTQ+ community is a major economic driver in the North West, these awards celebrated business and personal success but also innovation, strength, tenacity and community spirit.'

The winners and finalists

Awards

Winner of Young Person in Business Joshua Lloyd Griffin with Ben Osu, Everton Football Club - Credit: All About Events Photography

Young Person in Business, sponsored by Everton Football Club
WINNER: Joshua Lloyd Griffin
FINALISTS
Liam Mitchell, Mr Tumble Liverpool
Luke Davies, Polari
Oliver Jude, Oliver Jude Clothing

Best New Business Award, sponsored by Maddison J Creations
WINNER: Adam Sutton Estates
FINALISTS
Billie The Brand Store and CiCi Morcroft
Funnyboyz

LGBTQ+ Ally Award, sponsored by MSB Solicitors
WINNER: Merseymade
FINALISTS
Dobie Optimum Fitness
Dolphin Health Club
The Generation

Entrepreneurial Spirit, sponsored by Westminster Associates
WINNER: Oliver Jude, Oliver Jude Clothing

Outstanding Personal Achievement Award, sponsored by Owen Drew
WINNER: Paul Kallee-Grover, KI Partnerships
FINALISTS
David Griffiths, Allport Dental
Joshua Kelly, Hair Choice
Lee Chambers, Essentialise

Community Impact Award, sponsored by Homes for Students 
WINNER: Adam Brown Dance Company
FINALISTS
Markos Malone
Sophie Green
Sort Your Fit Out
Zacc Keogh

LGBTQ+ Hospitality Award, sponsored by Chilli Mix Holidays 
WINNER: Craig Cavanagh, Alma De Cuba
FINALISTS
Box Leisure Recruitment
FIKA Liverpool
Yas Bean

Best Small Business, sponsored by Growth Platform 
WINNER: The Hive by VH Interiors
FINALISTS
Little Bear's Fudgery
Red Floral Architecture
Splodge Creative
Unit3 Design Studio

Best Employer Award, sponsored by Mason’s 
WINNER: Softcat
FINALISTS
Chester Zoo
Heritage Great Britain

Diversity and Inclusion Award sponsored by Cosmetic Perfection.
WINNER: BT (BT consumer- BT/EE/Plusnet) part of BT group plc
FINALISTS
DAM Health
Homes for Students
United Utilities

Investment in People Award, sponsored by The Guide Liverpool
WINNER: Homes for Students.

Best Customer Service Award, sponsored by Wild Thang
WINNER: Dolphin Health Club.

Best Social Media Award, sponsored by Pipsqueak Portraits
WINNER: Hair Choice.

Overall Winner of LGBTQ+ awards, sponsored by TalkTalk.  
WINNER: Jamie Christon chief executive, Chester Zoo 

Awards

BT, winners of the Diversity and Inclusion Award presented by Dr Emma McKay, Cosmetic Perfection - Credit: All About Events Photography

Awards

Winners of the Best Employer Award, Softcat, presented by Laura McNally of Mason's - Credit: All About Events Photography

Awards

The team from Homes for Students, winners of the Investment in People Award with Josh McDowell, The Guide (far right) - Credit: All About Events Photography

Awards

Adam Brown of Adam Brown Dance Company (left) winner of the Community Impact Award with Andrew Murray, Homes for Students - Credit: All About Events Photography

Awards

Adam Sutton of Adam Sutton Estates, winner of Best New Business Award (left) with Katie Lloyd of Maddison J Creations - Credit: All About Events Photography

Awards

Best Small Business Award winners The Hive by VH Interiors, with Janice Mears, Growth Platform (centre) - Credit: All About Events Photography


