Awards honour Drew Cockton
- Credit: All About Events Photography
More than 400 guests attended the North West LGBTQ+ Business Awards, founded by Drew Cockton of multi-award-winning fragrance brand Owen Drew.
Entrepreneur Drew died on Saturday, October 22, the day after the awards.
Drew believed in diversity and inclusivity in all businesses and dedicated himself to building deep-rooted relationships and was at the forefront of encouraging everyone to be their authentic selves. His infectious passion, entrepreneurial spirit, his love of bringing people together and his huge charitable heart will be truly missed.
His legacy will continue through the North West LGBTQ+ Business Awards, which recognise business excellence and personal achievement. Through his work, Drew raised tens of thousands for charities and a Just Giving page has been set up in his name to continue this, with contributions being donated to the charities he held dear. To make a contribution visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/drewcockton.
The event at the Rum Warehouse, Liverpool, hosted by The Guide's Jay Hynd and Claire Simmo, was an evening of positivity and celebration, shining a light on the achievements of LGBTQ+ businesses, allies of the community and individuals who deserved recognition.
The overall winner was Jamie Christon, chief executive at Chester Zoo who was praised as an inspirational leader, having led the Chester Zoo organisation through a period of ambitious change and growth including a new hotel and wedding facility. Under his leadership, Chester Zoo has been crowned the best large visitor attraction in the UK.
Jamie has been responsible for modernising workplaces and has implemented game-changing diversity and inclusion strategies. At Chester Zoo, he actively promotes employees being able to be their true selves at work, offers support for employees from minority communities and he is working to increase Chester Zoo's reach to marginalised communities, particularly in the North West.
Other winners on the night included Paul Kallee-Grover of Ki Partnerships who took home the Outstanding Achievement Award, The Hive by VH Interiors for Best Small Business Award and Homes for Students for the Investment in People Award.
Most Read
- 1 Investigating Exmoor's spookiest resident
- 2 Win a £299 Bakers & Larners Festive Feast hamper!
- 3 Win an Advent Selection Box from Chococo
- 4 Win a tour of Emmerdale Village
- 5 Why the Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise loves Derbyshire
- 6 10 of the best Halloween events in Cheshire
- 7 In search of Autumn fungi in Boilton Wood in Preston
- 8 The first look at the Warrington edition of Monopoly
- 9 How to spend 24 hours in Okehampton
- 10 Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Sussex 2022
Katie Isaacson, director at event management company Cool Breeze who produced the awards with founder Drew, said 'Huge congratulations not only to the well-deserved winners but to all of the finalists taking part in this year's awards. The LGBTQ+ community is a major economic driver in the North West, these awards celebrated business and personal success but also innovation, strength, tenacity and community spirit.'
The winners and finalists
Young Person in Business, sponsored by Everton Football Club
WINNER: Joshua Lloyd Griffin
FINALISTS
Liam Mitchell, Mr Tumble Liverpool
Luke Davies, Polari
Oliver Jude, Oliver Jude Clothing
Best New Business Award, sponsored by Maddison J Creations
WINNER: Adam Sutton Estates
FINALISTS
Billie The Brand Store and CiCi Morcroft
Funnyboyz
LGBTQ+ Ally Award, sponsored by MSB Solicitors
WINNER: Merseymade
FINALISTS
Dobie Optimum Fitness
Dolphin Health Club
The Generation
Entrepreneurial Spirit, sponsored by Westminster Associates
WINNER: Oliver Jude, Oliver Jude Clothing
Outstanding Personal Achievement Award, sponsored by Owen Drew
WINNER: Paul Kallee-Grover, KI Partnerships
FINALISTS
David Griffiths, Allport Dental
Joshua Kelly, Hair Choice
Lee Chambers, Essentialise
Community Impact Award, sponsored by Homes for Students
WINNER: Adam Brown Dance Company
FINALISTS
Markos Malone
Sophie Green
Sort Your Fit Out
Zacc Keogh
LGBTQ+ Hospitality Award, sponsored by Chilli Mix Holidays
WINNER: Craig Cavanagh, Alma De Cuba
FINALISTS
Box Leisure Recruitment
FIKA Liverpool
Yas Bean
Best Small Business, sponsored by Growth Platform
WINNER: The Hive by VH Interiors
FINALISTS
Little Bear's Fudgery
Red Floral Architecture
Splodge Creative
Unit3 Design Studio
Best Employer Award, sponsored by Mason’s
WINNER: Softcat
FINALISTS
Chester Zoo
Heritage Great Britain
Diversity and Inclusion Award sponsored by Cosmetic Perfection.
WINNER: BT (BT consumer- BT/EE/Plusnet) part of BT group plc
FINALISTS
DAM Health
Homes for Students
United Utilities
Investment in People Award, sponsored by The Guide Liverpool
WINNER: Homes for Students.
Best Customer Service Award, sponsored by Wild Thang
WINNER: Dolphin Health Club.
Best Social Media Award, sponsored by Pipsqueak Portraits
WINNER: Hair Choice.
Overall Winner of LGBTQ+ awards, sponsored by TalkTalk.
WINNER: Jamie Christon chief executive, Chester Zoo