Meet Liam Colbon, guiding Cheshire's young superstars to future success

Cheshire doesn’t suffer from a lack of sporting options for all. Indeed, for those who demonstrate that magical combination of both talent and drive, there’s not a sport underrepresented in Cheshire that can take that child to the national team and even the Olympics. Hockey, rugby, golf, gymnastics, cricket, it’s all here. But what lifts a hardworking, talented youngster from great to brilliant? Liam Colbon, founder of Athlete 1st in Alderley Edge, has some answers

‘The further you go up the spectrum to be an elite athlete, the further away from general fitness training you are going,’ Liam explains. ‘The likelihood of injury increases, the risk to reward ratio on your exercises increases, the more you have to overdevelop certain muscles to do certain things... Training for general health and longevity is vastly different from the training for elite athletes who push it to the limit every week.’

Liam Colbon, playing for Hull FC - Credit: Hull FC Official Photographer

Liam knows of what he speaks. From the age of 15 he trained with rugby league legends Wigan Warriors, making his first team debut just 17. He balanced his rugby training and games with pursuing his A Levels, and continued on to higher education, earning a degree in Sports Science from Edge Hill, all the while still training with the first team, a dedication that paid off with him re-joining the team as soon as he graduated. At age 24 he moved to Hull KR, before a stint in London with the Broncos at 28. Sadly, London Broncos hit some financial challenges and were unable to renew the contracts of many of their players. Unsurprisingly for a man who had made 132 Super League appearances and scored 45 tries since his debut for the Warriors in 2004, he was soon snapped up, this time by Hull FC.

‘In that final year playing I was dual-signed with Hull FC and Doncaster, and this was also when I really started to focus on what I was going to do next. I knew I wanted to pursue a career in strength and conditioning and I've completed multiple qualifications to develop myself as a coach. I've also been extremely lucky to intern with several top coaches including Mick Clegg (Head S&C Coach at Manchester United 1999-2012) and Keegan Smith (Head S&C Coach, Sydney Roosters Rugby) who have been great mentors for me.

Liam Colbon, who established Athlete 1st in Alderley Edge after a successful RFL career - Credit: Archie Cadman

Liam established Athlete 1st to offer an additional training option to young people and adults designed to underpin and enhance training they are doing for themselves or with their sports clubs.

‘There are three main strands for us,’ Liam explains. ‘First, we are a safe space for young people to train, where they learn new skills without fear of judgement. Secondly, we’re a place where young athletes from different sports can get together and learn from each other, developing their social and physical abilities. And last, we’re here to work with their existing clubs, coaches and teams - in partnership, rather than competition.’

Athlete 1st looks after three distinct groups of sports people. Its Future Athlete Pathway works with young people from the age of nine to 18. The Current Athlete Pathway is for competitive sports people in recreational or elite set-ups. And the Forever Athlete Pathway is about keeping active people doing what they love – stronger, fitter and with reduced likelihood of injury.

Liam devises specific training regimes for every young person who attends - Credit: Archie Cadman

‘We have had really gratifying success with young athletes,’ he says. ‘If you’re learning a new skill, what matters is that you can do so without fear of being judged. Rather than doing something perfectly the first time, we believe in trying it first and perfecting it later.

‘We aim to give our young athletes a strong foundation to build everything else on, so they know exactly what they’re doing and why, and so do their parents.

‘We had one 13-year-old hockey player who was terrified of doing press-ups because she felt she couldn’t do them. We started her instead with a bench press with very light weights. After eight weeks she was strong enough to do all the press-ups she wanted. When she first managed them, she jumped up in delight.

Bespoke training takes place in a group environment - Credit: Archie Cadman

‘Two of my favourites have been a golfer who came to us aged 11, and a rugby player of the same age. The golfer was naturally energetic and vocal. The rugby player was quieter and struggled in large groups. They ended up training together every week for six years, becoming firm friends, spurring each other on, growing as young men as well as athletes.

‘We aim to give everyone the skills they need to progress. We’ll supplement existing training plans and work in partnership with their coaches and physios – but, ultimately, we almost want to make ourselves redundant, knowing we have taught them everything they need.’

Liam has devised the three pathways to suit the changing needs of his clients.

‘‘The Future Athlete Pathway has been devised for young people as a supplement to their sport. They come to a group session once or twice a week and while here undertake their own bespoke training, but within the group setting, which adds some fun and an extra dimension – golfers mix with cricketers mix with hockey players, etc. From age 9-12 it’s very much guided discovery with a large variety of exercises/skills, but with the emphasis on fun. From 12-15 we get more specific, with exercises working towards set goals, learning to train for their body’s needs in their sport. From the age of 15 our clients are either training to compete at a very high level, or training recreationally. From this point the emphasis is on becoming more autonomous, training yourself, with a little bit of input from us as on a regular, but less frequent, basis.

‘On a slightly different note, some (both adults and children) come here to learn about injury prevention, often having experienced repeated injury during a season. I help them understand the concept of load .v. capacity – your body can only accept so much load (weight, hold, or repeated movement) – so if we enhance the capacity in that area, it reduces the load in the zone where the trouble lies.’

I need a little more help with this. Luckily (or not so much, to be honest), I have been struggling with an injury myself, and Liam demonstrates the concept by asking to make certain basic general movements – squats, hinges (bending over to pick something up) before then some more isolated movements where he assesses the range of motion in my hips. Here we found out that my right hip had significantly less internal rotation compared to the left side. Liam suggested that improving general strength with particular emphasis on the core/hip area would be the best place to start. If I increase my capacity in these areas then hopefully the load that caused me pain before might not cause me pain now. It all makes perfect sense, and I leave with a set of exercises to do at home to help me on my way. His skill and his approach mean I don’t feel bad about myself (and oh my, a similar experience with a physio a week earlier had left me feeling very, very small) and I understand what has led to the problem: being largely deskbound, plus not having any real understanding of how all the bits of my body work together.

‘The same concept works where there’s no existing injury,’ Liam expands. ‘We help people understand how it all slots together – every movement, every exercise, sleep, nutrition, the works.’

Adults train with Liam, too, including BBC sport journalist Tom Fordyce - Credit: Tom Fordyce

In 2023 he plans to expand his clients’ access to specialists, in specific sports, or aspects of sport, to enhance his programme further.

‘We already work with a nutritionist, who helps the kids understand about properly fuelling their body, and we can talk about the importance of sleep, but there are experts who we want to link with who will really add value, whether that’s in sleep, mental health, specific techniques, everything that surrounds the concept of athletes operating at their very best.’

Judging by the feedback on the website, and his own clear and absolute dedication to helping his clients be the best by offering them the best: if he builds it, they will come.

athlete1st.co.uk