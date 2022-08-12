The Creme de la Creme Business Awards, in association with The Cheshire Club, will recognise the achievements of the county's small business sector.

Joanna Scott-Aspray CEO of The Cheshire Club said: 'I decided it was time to acknowledge businesses and individuals in Cheshire and surrounding areas for all their hard work, to inspire and encourage others and their abilities. Everyone likes a little bit of recognition, mix in a good night out with like-minded business people and their guests at a prestigious awards ceremony and you’ve got an unforgettable evening for all.'

The Creme de la Creme awards will honour Cheshire's small businesses - Credit: The Cheshire Club

There are 12 award categories:

Outstanding Entrepreneur Award

Small Business of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Collaboration of the Year – Sponsored by: Secret Escapes of Spain

Female of the Year

The Innovation Award

Star of the Year (Employee)

Most Enterprising Young Person Business Award

Outstanding Professional in Hospitality

Best Business Start-Up (Less than two years) – Sponsored by: The Queen Bee Dani Wallace of IATQB

Outstanding Fast Growth Business

Outstanding Community Initiative Award

Joanna said: 'If you know anyone that deserves to win an award for their sheer hard work, innovative ideas or you wish to put forward an employee or enter yourself, please use the form on our website to vote.

The judges are totally independent and the process will be based on a number of criteria relevant to the specific award, while also looking for a strong performance as an on-going business. All finalists will be invited to the Creme de la Creme Business Awards veremony to hear the winners announced live.

The deadline for entries is September 9 and the shortlist will be announced on September 23. The winners will be announced at a dinner on November 18 in The Tilden Suite at Shrigley Hall.

All businesses entering the awards should be based in the Cheshire postcodes or surrounding areas but no further than a 45-mile radius of Cheshire. The business can have a head office in the Cheshire postcode within the defined eligible area set out above.

The host for the awards this year is Darren Proctor from Happy Radio and judges include entrepreneur Thomas G Hurst from Rockstar Spirits (as seen on Dragon’s Den), Real Housewives of Cheshire star and business owner Lauren Simon and author Kerry Daynes from TV’s Faking it.

The event will fundraise for Variety, the Children's Charity on the evening, which provides practical help that makes an immediate difference to disabled and disadvantaged children and young people.

Click on the link below for more information and details on how to enter. Nominations/entries are free www.cheshiresocialites.co.uk/creme-de-la-creme

Award sponsorships are still available please contact sarah@treecommunications.co.uk for more information or for further enquiries about the event.