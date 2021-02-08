7 places in Yorkshire to get the perfect Valentine’s Day gift

Published: 11:53 AM February 8, 2021 Updated: 12:40 PM February 8, 2021

Shopping small and locally has never been so important as many independent businesses are struggling to ride out this pandemic.

In honour of Valentine's Day here is a gift guide to help you find something special for a loved one while supporting some small Yorkshire businesses.

Sheffield Skincare Company - For the ethical beauty guru

The Sheffield Skincare Company is an all-natural, cruelty free and eco-packaged brand. Choose from products including makeup, candles and teas or one of its gift sets.

Once upon a time – For the vintage design disciple

This independent boutique, situated just outside of Harrogate, specialises in French interior pieces with a vintage twist. From mirrors and armoires to scented candles that are sure to make you exclaim ooh la la.

The Yorkshire Jigsaw Store - For the eagle-eyed puzzler

The Yorkshire Jigsaw Store - Credit: The Yorkshire Jigsaw Store

This family run shop houses more than 1500 jigsaw puzzles. From eye catching graphic designs to more traditional landscapes, there is a jigsaw for everyone.

The Little Bookshop - For the bookworm

The Little Bookshop has all the latest releases that every bibliophile will want to get their hands on. If you're in Leeds then you can pop into the store for click and collect orders between 12-3pm on Monday and Friday, or simply order online for free delivery on purchases over £25.

Ake & Humphris – For the wine or beer connoisseur

With stores in Harrogate and Collingham the wine and beer specialists at Ake & Humphris have recommendations for all occasions and palates. The brand also offers free local deliveries so be sure to check out if the terms apply to you.

White Rabbit Chocolatiers – For the chocoholic

The White Rabbit Chocolatiers Classic Valentine's Collection - Credit: The White Rabbit Chocolatiers Classic Valentine's Collection

Nothing says ‘I Love You’ quite like a box of chocolates, especially if they are from an award-winning chocolatier with experimental flavours. Order now to get a chocolate wonderland delivered to your door in time for Valentine’s Day.

Yorkshire Jewellery Company – For the accessory addict

This family run company specialises in handcrafted Whitby Jet and other semi-precious gemstone jewellery. With pieces for all budgets the Yorkshire Jewellery Company is a great place to buy something symbolising eternal love as these gemstones have been millions of years in the making.