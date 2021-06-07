The best independent and second-hand bookshops in Surrey

Published: 2:32 PM June 7, 2021

Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect beach read or looking for an independent or second-hand bookshop to support here in Surrey, make sure you visit one of these bookstores.

The Haslemere Bookshop

2 Causewayside, High Street, Haslemere GU27 2JZ

The Haslemere Bookshop is a beloved independent highstreet bookshop selling a wide range of both new and second-hand books. The staff are always on hand for friendly chats about books and give the best recommendations.

The bookshop is open Mondays - Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm, and you can also join their currently virtual book club.

Brian P Martin Antiquarian & Collectors' Books

Christique, 11 West Street, Dorking RH4 1BL

Housed in Christique, a charming antiques store complete with a cafe, this book specialist has a fine array of rare and second-hand books available both in-store and online. A published author himself, Brian, has run his business since 2010 and also offers a valuation service for insurance and probate and a free book search service.

Drop into the bookstore from Monday to Saturday between 10 am and 4 pm or contact Brian via his website.

A Novel Idea

9 Queen St, Godalming GU7 1BA

Run by Catalyst, a wellbeing and mental health charity that operates in Surrey. Proceeds from book sales go towards their work to support the local community, and they also donate surplus stock to local school libraries.

A Novel Idea is currently open on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 am and 1 pm, but they are looking to revise their opening times shortly. Find out more about the charity here.

The Cobham Bookshop

12A Anyards Rd, Cobham KT11 2JZ

The Cobham Bookshop became an independent bookshop in 2006 and is dedicated to creating a personal service, so step inside the store and ask one of the staff for a recommendation, and you will be sure to find something fantastic to read.

The Cobham Bookshop is open 9 am - 5.30 pm Monday to Saturday, and 10 am - 4 pm Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Regency Bookshop

45 Victoria Rd, Surbiton KT6 4JL

While Surbiton is now situated in London and has been since 1965, the charming Regency Bookshop was opened in 1962, making it originally a Surrey-based bookshop. And such a beloved and long-standing bookshop deserves a mention.

Regency Bookshop is open 6 days a week from Monday to Saturday between 9:30 am and 5:00 pm.

