The winners of the 2021 BIBAs have been announced in Blackpool

Published: 12:30 PM September 21, 2021

Lancashire's leading business awards honoured 19 of the county’s finest companies at a glittering ceremony in Blackpool’s historic Tower Ballroom.

A sell-out crowd of 1,000 people celebrated at the Be Inspired Business Awards and enjoyed a raucous performance by The Shane Richie Band, fronted by the EastEnders actor.

Shane Richie and his band - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Babs Murphy, the chief executive of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce which organises the awards, said: ‘Lancashire businesses have used innovation, enthusiasm and sheer hard work to overcome so many challenges over the past 18 months and the BIBAs was the perfect way to recognise them.

‘Regardless of the sector they are in or the size of the business we have had to dig deep and rely on the character of our people to get us through this tough period. Now we are hopefully coming out of the other side we can use the inspiration of all those businesses involved in the BIBAs to help return us to growth.’

The event was hosted by business commentator Justin Urquhart-Stewart, who told guests: ‘This night is about what you as Lancashire business have achieved in the past year. Tonight's winning businesses have proved the red rose is blooming.’

Host Justin Urquhart Stewart - Credit: Clive Lawrence

THE WINNERS

Business of the Year: Booths

Booths won the Business of the Year award - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Medium Business of the Year: Cherry Tree Bakery

The Medium Business of the Year award went to Cherrytree Bakery - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Micro-Business of the Year: Hoofcount

Employer of the Year: Service Care Solutions

The winner Employer of the Year was Service Care Solutions - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Global Business of the Year and Innovative Business of the Year: Levity Crop Science

Levity Crop Science won the Global Business of the Year and the Innovative Business award - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Service Business of the Year: Cube HR

Cube HR won the Service Business of the Year award - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Small Business of the Year: Nutree Life

Nutreelife won the Small Business of the Year award - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Digital & Marketing Business of the Year: Soap Media

Soap Media won the Digital & Marketing Business of the Year award - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Community Business of the Year: Pendleside Hospice

Pendleside Hospice won the Community Business of the Year - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Family Business of the Year: Evans Vanodine

Evans Vanodine International won the Family Business of the Year - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Scale-Up Business of the Year: Sales Geek

The winner of the Scale Up Business of the Year was Sales Geek - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Apprentice of the Year: Ross Brown, Melling Performance Springs

The Apprentice of the Year award went to Ross Brown Melling Performance Springs - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Education Establishment of the Year: Preston Vocational Centre

Preston Vocational Centre won the Education Establishment of the Year award - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Green Business of the Year: Old Holly Farm

The Green Business of the Year award went to Old Holly Farm - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Construction Business of the Year: Elektec

The winner Construction Business of the Year award was Elektec - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Most Resilient Business of the Year: Barry Robinson Leisure (Longlands Hotel)

Barry Robinson Leisure was named the Most Resilient Business of the Year - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Start-Up Business of the Year: Scoff Paper

Scoff Paper won the Start Up Business of the Year award - Credit: Clive Lawrence

Manufacturer of the Year: Standfast & Barracks

Standfast & Barracks won the Manufacturer of the Year award - Credit: Clive Lawrence



