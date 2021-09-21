The winners of the 2021 BIBAs have been announced in Blackpool
Paul Mackenzie
- Credit: Clive Lawrence
Lancashire's leading business awards honoured 19 of the county’s finest companies at a glittering ceremony in Blackpool’s historic Tower Ballroom.
A sell-out crowd of 1,000 people celebrated at the Be Inspired Business Awards and enjoyed a raucous performance by The Shane Richie Band, fronted by the EastEnders actor.
Babs Murphy, the chief executive of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce which organises the awards, said: ‘Lancashire businesses have used innovation, enthusiasm and sheer hard work to overcome so many challenges over the past 18 months and the BIBAs was the perfect way to recognise them.
‘Regardless of the sector they are in or the size of the business we have had to dig deep and rely on the character of our people to get us through this tough period. Now we are hopefully coming out of the other side we can use the inspiration of all those businesses involved in the BIBAs to help return us to growth.’
The event was hosted by business commentator Justin Urquhart-Stewart, who told guests: ‘This night is about what you as Lancashire business have achieved in the past year. Tonight's winning businesses have proved the red rose is blooming.’
THE WINNERS
Business of the Year: Booths
Medium Business of the Year: Cherry Tree Bakery
Micro-Business of the Year: Hoofcount
Employer of the Year: Service Care Solutions
Global Business of the Year and Innovative Business of the Year: Levity Crop Science
Service Business of the Year: Cube HR
Small Business of the Year: Nutree Life
Digital & Marketing Business of the Year: Soap Media
Community Business of the Year: Pendleside Hospice
Family Business of the Year: Evans Vanodine
Scale-Up Business of the Year: Sales Geek
Apprentice of the Year: Ross Brown, Melling Performance Springs
Education Establishment of the Year: Preston Vocational Centre
Green Business of the Year: Old Holly Farm
Construction Business of the Year: Elektec
Most Resilient Business of the Year: Barry Robinson Leisure (Longlands Hotel)
Start-Up Business of the Year: Scoff Paper
Manufacturer of the Year: Standfast & Barracks