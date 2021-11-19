10 of the best places buy a real Christmas tree in Cheshire

A guide to places where you can buy real Christmas trees in and around Cheshire.

Backford Christmas Tree Farm

Pick your own Christmas tree from a wide selection of Nordman Fir, Fraser Fir, Lodge Pole Pine, on site. They have a click and collect service if you don't want a specific tree or you can opt for the home delivery service.

6 Gordon Ln, Backford, Chester. CH2 4DG

www.backfordchristmastreefarm.co.uk

Bridgemere Garden Centre

Prepare for Christmas with a real tree from Bridgemere, part of the Blue Diamond Centres group. Once you’ve picked a tree that suits your home there is also an extensive range of decorations for your home.

Bridgemere, Nantwich, Cheshire, CW5 7QB

www.facebook.com/bridgemeregardencentre

Fairways Garden Centre

If you’re looking for real trees in Macclesfield, Fairways Garden Centre has generous range of trees from real to authentic looking fibre optic ones. They will help you pick the right one for you from a variety of different shapes sizes and colours. On site you will also find Christmas plants, treats and stocking fillers.

Bullocks Lane, Sutton, Macclesfield, Cheshire SK11 0HE; Tel: 01625 618933

fairwaysgardencentre.co.uk

Gordale

Choose from a selection of real trees that come in sizes suitable for all rooms. Trees are unwrapped and checked for quality in store, so you can purchase with piece of mind. If you can’t find the real tree for you, you’ll find artificial ones, some light up and can even appear snow covered.

Chester High Road, Burton, South Wirral, Cheshire, CH64 8TF

www.gordale.co.uk/seasonal/christmas

Heaton House Farm Christmas Shop

Heaton House Farm stock Normann Fir trees of all sizes, they are open 7 days a week from 10am-4pm. They also have a range of wreaths if you are looking for a festive door decoration.

Heaton House Farm, Rushton Spencer Macclesfield, Cheshire SK11 0RD

www.heatonhousefarm.co.uk/other-events/christmas-shop

Hollies Farm Shop

The Hollies Farm Shop in Little Budworth is the original site of The Hollies family. Here you will find fresh fruit and vegetables, cooked meats, pies, fine wines champagne and more. From December onwards you can also pick up a fresh cut Christmas tree to decorate in your home.

Tarporley Rd, Little Budworth, Tarporley, Cheshire CW6 9ES

www.theholliesfarmshop.co.uk/farm-shops/farm-shop-little-budworth

Ivy Cottage Tree Farm

Ivy Cottage Tree Farm is one of the largest Christmas Tree growers in Cheshire. Pick your own Norway Spruce right from the field, alternatively you can select a Nordman Fir, Fraser Fir or Lodgepole Pine grown at other plantations. If you do choose a growing tree you can reserve it at the farm early and pick it up closer to Christmas ensuring a vibrant tree for your home.

Ivy Cottage Tree Farm, 45 Racecourse Rd, Wilmslow, Cheshire, SK9 5LG; Tel: 01625 531609

ivycottagetreefarm.co.uk

Kenyon Hall Farm

At Kenyon Hall Farm you will have a choice of fantastic Frazer and Nordman Fir that will fit perfectly in your home. You can have one with or without a base and even take home a potted tree. Don’t forget to stop by the farm shop to pick up ingredients for that all important Christmas dinner. Available from 1st December

Kenyon Hall Farm, Winwick Lane, Croft, Warrington, WA3 7ED

www.kenyonhall.co.uk

Lime Tree Farm

Come and pick fresh cut and potted Christmas trees at Line Tree Farm. Potted trees just £25 each and cut trees £30 each up to 7ft. Pick a tree in comfort as hot drinks and mince pies are on offer alongside a beautiful selection of Spruce, Nordmann, Noble and Fraser Firs. Open between 28th November and 24th December

Lime Tree Farm, Stanney Lane, Little Stanney, Chester. CH2 4HT

www.facebook.com/limetreefarmshop

Woodheys Christmas Trees

Woodheys stock popular Nordmans and Fraser Fir trees in a range of sizes, ranging from 5ft to 8ft. The site will be open from 28th November, so don’t miss out on your perfect tree!

299 Washway Road, Sale, Cheshire M33 4EE

www.woodheyschristmastrees.com

Delivered to your door

Christmas Trees Manchester

If going through the gruelling process of choosing a tree on site and taking it home isn’t your thing then we suggest you order from Christmas Trees Manchester, who will deliver to your door. You can pay on delivery, but check that your area is covered online.

www.christmastreesmanchester.co.uk