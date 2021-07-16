Published: 9:32 AM July 16, 2021

Dress in Prestbury has been awarded Fashion Store of the Year. - Credit: Gary Colbert

A glitzy ‘Fashion Store of the Year’ title has been handed to Prestbury's pink-doored treasure trove of brands for owner Christine Colbert's innovative customer experience selling pre-loved, luxury branded clothing and accessories.

The fashion lover, who owns Dress, The dress agency of Cheshire, was championed by the Manchester & North West Prestige Awards at Nunsmere Hall Hotel after judges were impressed with her accuracy of the condition, style and fit of each item through weekly product review videos, praising her savvy shopping concept to promote sustainable fashion, recycling and to give something back to the community, with unsold items donated to good causes.

Christine adapted her business model during the pandemic, gaining a loyal social media following and thousands of online customers.

The magic lies within the more than 850 registered local sellers – who get back up to 70 per cent of the profit made on their items –with only high-quality, hardly-worn garments and accessories accepted.

‘It’s all about making the adorable, affordable,’ Christine says.

‘And to see the joy iconic fashion items bring to our customers is incredible. Our passion for sustainability and affordability of the finer things in life has engaged a real community of like-minded fashion lovers.

‘We are delighted our little treasure trove of brands is making an impact on fashion and the local community.’

dresscheshire.com