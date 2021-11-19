12 of the best places buy a real Christmas tree in and around the Cotswolds

A guide to places where you can buy real Christmas trees in and around the Cotswolds.

Cirencester Christmas Trees

Visit Cirencester Christmas Trees for your festive spruce whether its three feet or 30 feet tall. You can have your tree for household or business delivered, through click and collect or visit in person.

Open 9am to 6pm every day for trees but also decorations, bases and more. Check online for prices.

Corner House, Tarlton, Cirencester GL7 6PA

cirencesterchristmastrees.co.uk

Cotswold Christmas Trees

This family run business have been selling quality Christmas trees in the Bristol area for over two decades, selling Nordman Fir, Noble Fir, Norway Spruce.

The main site is in Yate, but they also have sites outside Morrisons in Bath and Chippenham

Yate Town Football Club, The Jelf Stadium, Lodge Road, Yate, Bristol, BS37 7LE

www.cotswoldchristmastrees.co.uk

Cotswold Farm Park

Cotswold Farm Park have range of 5ft – 8ft Nordmann Fir Christmas trees available to buy 8.30am – 8pm every day. There is also a pre-order online service that allows you to reserve your tree in advance of collecting.

The Christmas trees are available from the 27th November, which is the same day the Enchanted Light Trail launches until the remainder of 2021.

Cotswold Farm Park, Guiting Power, Cheltenham, GL54 5FL

cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk/festive

Court Farm Shop, Cheltenham - Credit: Archant

Court Farm Shop

There is a variety of trees available at Court Farm Shop, winner of the Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards for Best Farm Shop in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Choose from fresh cut and pot grown trees such as Nordmann firs, Fraser firs and Norway spruces from three foot to eight foot.

Check prices and opening times online before visiting.

Stoke Road, Stoke Orchard, Cheltenham GL52 7RY

www.courtfarmshop.co.uk/christmas-2021

Dowdeswell Forestry Services

For 30 years, Dowdeswell Forestry Services has been helping people with all their tree management problems alongside providing Christmas trees and firewood every winter.

Check social media before visiting as there are certain COVID policies in place. Open 8am to 6pm on Monday to Thursday and 8pm to 7pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Keepers Cottage, Dowdeswell, Cheltenham GL54 4LX

www.dowdeswellforestry.com

Jolly Nice - Credit: Archant

Jolly Nice

With a choice of Nordmann fir, Fraser fir, Noble fir and Lodge pole pine or pot grown Spruce, there are lots of trees to choose from at Jolly Nice. There is a 25% discount for loyalty card holders.

The Christmas tree forest is open every day from 10am to 6pm. Check online for tree pricing.

The Old White Horse Filling Station, Cirencester Road, Frampton Mansell, Stroud GL6 8HZ

jollynicefarmshop.com

The Nursey at Miserden

in classically shaped, healthy trees that delight year after year. They include Nordmann Fir, Fraser Fir and Norway Spruce which are cut to order and delivered to Miserden within a matter of days, ensuring they retain their freshness.

The trees will be available from Saturday, November 27th until Sunday, December 19th, along with handcrafted wreaths and seasonal plants. It is also possible to reserve a tree.

Miserden, Stroud GL6 7JA

www.miserdennursery.co.uk

The Oxford Christmas Company

If you’re in the the Oxfordshire region, you can stay snuggled up at home in wait for your Christmas tree to be delivered directly to your door.

Make sure to make use of the Christmas tree collection service afterwards to get rid of your old tree after Christmas.

Check the website to see which postcodes are eligible for delivery.

www.oxfordchristmascompany.co.uk

Oxford Sea Cadets

Oxford Sea Cadets have sold Christmas Trees since 1972 and all the money raised goes towards proving young people with adventures and opportunities at the Oxford unit.

The online service has lights, decorations and other Christmas goods, and for the treeas, a home delivery witin 20 miles or a click and collect service from their Meadow Lane base.

Oxford Sea Cadets, Meadow Lane, Oxford, OX4 4BJ

oxfordseacadets.org.uk

Primrose Vale

Primrose Vale have partnered up with the Cotswold Fir Forestry, to bring you a full range of Christmas trees. Whether you want a tiny potted tree, a five foot Nordmann fir or a 14 foot Norway spruce, there will be something for every house at Primrose Vale, who specialise in the potted variety that you can even rent. You can find all the information on the Rental Claus website.

Shurdington Rd, Bentham, Cheltenham GL51 4UA

rentalclaus.com

The Sally Pussey’s Inn/ Cotswold Water Park

The family run Christmas tree retailer Traditional Christmas Trees will have trees available at The Sally Pussey’s Inn in Royal Wootton Bassett as well as The Gateway Cafe, at Cotswold Water Park.

Choose from Nordmann firs ranging from 4ft - 8ft. They can deliver your tree within a 5 mile radius of one of their locations and they will be running a collection service to dispose of your tree after Christmas.

Swindon Road, Royal Wootton Bassett, Swindon SN4 8ET | The Gateway Cafe, Cotswold Water Park, Lake 6, Spine Road, Cirencester, GL7 5T

www.traditionalchristmastrees.co.uk

Smart Trees, Pershore - Credit: Archant

Smart Trees

Having grown trees since 1994, Smart Trees knows how to perfect a Christmas tree for your festive display. Each tree will be hand cut and netted so they’re very fresh. They have Nordmann firs from 4ft to 20ft and large Norway Spruces from 16ft -20ft.

You can get your tree from 20th November

Bishampton, Pershore, Worcestershire WR10 2LZ

smarttrees.co.uk