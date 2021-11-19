8 of the best places buy a real Christmas tree in Derbyshire

You can buy your Christmas tree from the Chatsworth Estate but it probably don't need one as big as the one in the magnificent Painted Hall - Credit: DPC Photography / Chatsworth Hou

A guide to places where you can buy real Christmas trees in and around Derbyshire.

Bluebell Dairy

Choose from the popular Nordman Fir or Norway Spruces and while you are there, it's the perfect excuse to visit the parlour to try the award-winning ice cream. If you're visiting at the weekend in December, the little ones can take part in the Santa Snowlympics.

Brunswood Farm, Locko Road, Derby. DE21 7AR

bluebelldairy.co.uk/derbychristmastrees

Chatsworth

The estate are selling British-grown Nordmann Firs ranging from 4ft - 8ft. Avalable at the estate farm shop from 26 November to 22 December.

Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, Pilsley, Bakewell, DE45 1UF

www.chatsworth.org/shop-dine/shop/christmas-trees

Clayton Fold Farm

Clayton Fold Farm have a range of trees from smaller pot grown trees to ones up to 20ft. There is a pre-booking system in place to help stagger arrival times and control the number of visitors to the farm.

Clayton Fold Farm, off Clayholes Road, Kettleshulme, High Peak, Cheshire, SK23 7EJ

clayton-fold-christmas-trees.co.uk

Hope Valley Garden Centre

Hope Valley Garden Centre have a number of pre-cut Christmas trees ranging from 4ft - 8ft ready for you to take home. For something smaller, they also have a range of Picea Glauca table top Christmas trees.

Hope Road, Bamford, Hope Valley, S33 0AL | 01433 651484

www.hopevalleycentre.co.uk/christmas-trees-for-sale

Ilam Park

Ilam Park have Norway Spruce, Fraser Firs and Nordmann Firs available, grown at Longshaw or brought in from other sustainably managed UK growers. November 27th – 19th December from 10:30am – 3pm

Ilam Park car park, Ilam, Ashbourne, Derbyshire, DE6 2AZ

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Matlock Garden Centre

Prepare for Christmas with a real tree from Matlock Garden Centre, part of the Blue Diamond Centres group. Once you’ve picked a tree that suits your home there is also an extensive range of decorations for your home.

5 Nottingham Rd, Matlock DE4 5FR | 01629 580500

www.facebook.com/MatlockGardenCentre

Mr Christmas Tree

Spondon Wood Farm are open 7 days a week from the 27th November, with a wide range of species and sizes. If you can't make it to the farm or don't have a way of getting your tree home, they also have an online order and delivery service.

Spondon Wood Farm, Ockbrook, Derby, DE72 3RY | 01332 489001/07792786866

www.mrchristmastree.co.uk

Troway Hall Nursery

The Troway Hall Christmas Tree Nursery in North East Derbyshire remains one of the most popular places to buy a Christmas tree and this year they will be available from the 25th November.

Troway, Sheffield S21 5RU

www.facebook.com/BeestroTroway