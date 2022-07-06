Devon manor wins Best Hotel Award

A Devonshire manor hotel has won big at the 2022 Food Reader Awards.

Chef Michael Caines and the team at Lympstone Manor are thrilled to have won Best Hotel in the Food Reader Awards 2022. Championing the South West’s best independent food and drink businesses, the Food Reader Awards were celebrated with a ceremony at Windslade Manor on Monday 27th June.

Following over 100,000 nominations and votes, Lympstone Manor made it to the final with support from over 10,000 readers of FOOD Magazine. The Devon-based hotel beat out a shortlist of four finalists for Best Hotel, an award sponsored by Ellis Wines.

The five star hotel overlooks the mouth of the Exe Estuary and is renowned for its luxurious rooms and dining in the heart of Devon. The views alone are enough to draw you in, but guests come back time and time again thanks to the manor's excellent staff and welcoming atmosphere.

Their vineyard released its first offerings - a refreshing Pinot Noir - in 2020 and has been praised for such high quality from such a young crop. There is plenty to see and enjoy at this luxury hotel.

The young vineyard at Lympstone is already turning heads - Credit: Lympstone Manor

In response to the win, Michael Caines MBE said

“I’m a great believer in a saying that I often quote, “Everything you have done in the past, has brought you to this moment in time, but it’s what you do next, that matters most”. I say this knowing all too well, that the future is built on your past reputation and achievements. Winning Food Readers Best Hotel Award last night gives you a moment of reflection and a great sense of achievement to what I’ve created here in my home county of Devon and to be a part of this amazing food culture that we have in the Southwest. At the heart of everything we do here at Lympstone Manor Hotel, is the kitchen where my head Chef Jordan Denning, the kitchen team & I work tirelessly in creating our imaginative cuisine, that celebrates the best ingredients sourced here in the Southwest.

The team accept the Best Hotel Award - Credit: Guy Harrop

This award goes beyond the kitchen and celebrates the contribution of all the team, housekeepers, gardeners, accounts, restaurant staff, reception and reservations team, porters and the management team led by my General Manager Alex McEwen, and this award is very much for them as it is for me and I’d like to take the opportunity to thank them for all their hard work and loyalty over these past few years, it's not been easy, but winning this award makes it feel all the more worth it! Thank you to the readers of Food Mag for voting, we are honoured and very proud. We push on!”

Lympstone Manor is having a successful 2022, having risen to sixth place in the Harden’s Top 100 UK Restaurants 2022 back in February. Since opening in 2017, the hotel has grown rapidly and continues to create an award-winning and unforgettable experience for all.

Find out who else won at the Food Reader Awards here.

The Berryhead Dining Room at Lympstone - Credit: Mark Ashbee

Want more from Devon Life?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Devon Life Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our newsletter here.