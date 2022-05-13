Enter the Tourism Awards for 2023

The Devon, Dorset, Cornwall and Bristol, Bath & Somerset Tourism Awards for 2022/23 are now open for entries.





When is the deadline for the Tourism Awards?

Businesses are invited to submit their entries before June 19.

How do we enter the Tourism Awards?

Simply go to the Cornwall, Devon, Dorset or Bristol, Bath & Somerset Awards homepage.

Have the 2021/22 awards finished?

The launch comes fresh from the conclusion of the 2021/22 awards, held in what was an extraordinary period for tourism, hospitality and the world.

Some categories are linked with the national VisitEngland Awards and they will have to wait until the national awards ceremony on June 8 at the Library of Birmingham, to find out if they win Gold, Silver or Bronze.





How much does it cost to enter the awards?

The awards are free to enter and are supported by many sponsors and partners, with Devon Life, Somerset Life, Dorset Magazine and Cornwall Life as media partners.

Awards organiser Nell Barrington says: 'I hope this will be a bumper year for tourism and hospitality businesses. As we have seen this year entering these awards can lead on to national recognition. I will be keeping my fingers crossed for the three businesses that will be flying the flag for the county at the VisitEngland Awards.'

Winners from the regional awards could go through into the South West Tourism Awards.



