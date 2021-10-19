We shine the spotlight on Belinda Myers, manager of EcoFactor, an environmentally-friendly air conditioning company based in Epping

Published: 5:54 PM October 19, 2021

Belinda is planning trips to the theatre and more nights out with the girls - Credit: EcoFactor

Where do you live and why?

I now live in North London, but previously lived in Essex. I moved here for my two sons' education.

What did you do prior to your involvement with EcoFactor?

I have always worked in an office-based establishment. Once I had both my sons I went back into education and became CIPD qualified (a human resources qualification). Being a single, stay-at-home mum, I needed to add a few more qualifications to get back on the employment ladder.

Can you describe your role at EcoFactor and how it came about?

I’m the manager at EcoFactor Epping, I have been working with Andy, the MD, for six years now. The role came about through a mutual friend

How would you describe the service EcoFactor provides?

We are a company that prides itself on environment friendly services, ranging from multiple styles of air conditioning to suit induvial needs of the home. We are like a family here, so we like to think we offer a friendly, warm service.

What's the most enjoyable aspect of your job?

Every day is a different day, however I enjoy seeing the end result, the transformation of what our team can do.

When not working how do you relax?

Who doesn’t enjoy a cocktail, I know do... I enjoy seeing my family and friends, so the past 18months have been hard, but that's been the same for everyone. I'm now looking forward to getting out to the theatre, having nights out with the girls and spending more time with family.

What would be your perfect day?

Sitting on a hammock by the ocean with the sun beating down, and not forgetting that cocktail!

Who would be your dream dinner party guest?

If dreams could come true, it would have to be Justin Timberlake or George Clooney

Do you have a favourite local restaurant?

I’m quite easy when it comes to food, but partial I'm always partial to a bit of sushi.

What’s your desert island dish?

I do love Italian so an oven stone baked pizza.

What one food would you never eat?

Snails - how could you?

Would you describe yourself as a good cook?

Ooooh, I would say I'm okay but those around me think my food is delicious and that I should have my own deli.

Do you have a signature dish?

A Mexican lasagne

She's partial to cocktails with a Porn Star Martini being a favourite - Credit: Getty Images

What’s your top tipple?

That would be a Porn Star Martini.

Do you have a guilty pleasure?

Almond croissants, I shouldn't but I cant help myself.

Do you have a secret celebrity crush?

Indeed I do, Patrick Dempsey.

Is fashion important to you?

I love fashion and enjoy getting dressed up.

How would you describe your style?

I would have to say my own, I wear what I feel comfortable in and enhances my shape.

Do you have a go-to boutique locally?

I’m partial to online

What’s your biggest achievement to date?

Having my two sons and watching them grow up into young men.

What’s top of your bucket list?

I would love to see old Italy and I'd also love to learn the Argentine Tango.

Where would you like to be in five years' time?

Hehe, well that depends whether its personally or professionally.

ecofactor.co.uk