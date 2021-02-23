7 of the best florists in Essex

Published: 4:22 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 6:23 PM March 22, 2021

It's hard to beat a big bouquet of fresh blooms. The go-to gift for many an occasion, from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day and birthdays - or simply a 'thinking of you - flowers always bring a smile. For a uniquely beautiful bouquet, be sure to order from one of Essex's best independent florists...

Chelmsford Florist

If you're looking for great value and exceptional quality when it comes to flowers then look no further than Chelmsford Florist. It offers a wide range of bouquets so there is no doubt a design to fit everyone’s preference. Free delivery is available for certain postcodes in the Chelmsford area and a small charge for postcodes slightly further away.

Ralph & Rita Martin Florist

With more than 30 years in the business this family run florist in Colchester has a whole range of gifting options available for delivery on special occasions like Mothering Sunday. Many options also come with a stylish vase or pot and you can add on a happy birthday balloon to your order. Visit the Ralph and Rita Martin website for more information.

Meades Florist by Christina

Based in Southend-on-sea, Meades Florist by Christina delivers locally from £5. Not sure what flowers to send? Just choose the florists choice for an expert selection of the best in season blooms, and if you're yet to get a card you can add one to your delivery too.

Little Tin Shed

The Little Tin Shed's stunning Vintage Bouquet is a best seller and with any order you can add on an eco-friendly recycled glass vase to display the flowers in. - Credit: Little Tin Shed

Vibrant colours and beautifully arranged, this small business’ bouquets are show stopping. Little Tin Shed also use eco-packaging for all its gifting options and can deliver next day in the Billericay area for free and further afield at an extra charge.

Flower Forever

Traditional flower arrangements or something a bit different? This Westcliff-on-sea based florist covers all bases. There are pink hued roses and lilies, a display that looks like a greetings card with flowers spilling out or even a monthly subscription option so that you can gift your friends and family flowers all year round. Flower Forever's local delivery starts at £4.50.

Chelmer Florist

Based in the Chelmsford area Chelmer Florist can deliver in a 10-mile radius, even at weekends for big occasions like Mother's Day or Valentine's. This florist has rave reviews and fantastic designs, and your floral gift can also be delivered alongside a box of chocolates or a cute teddy.

Beehive Florist

This florist first opened its doors in 1994 and has served the Chelmsford area ever since. With traditional styling and a focus on in season flowers Beehive Florist is the perfect choice for that special occasion. Local delivery starts at £6.