Female entrepreneurs enjoyed a festive Pink Link event

Paul Mackenzie

Published: 4:18 PM December 20, 2021
Ruth Power, Liz Beavis, Amanda Green, Angela Rawlinson, Sandra Whittle, Jordan Halpin, Hannah Procter and Naomi Phillips - Credit: Lizzie Beckford

Sam McCarthy, Elissa Corrigan, Caroline Jones - Credit: Lizzie Beckford

The festive spirit was in full force when Pink Link held their annual Christmas conference at Ribby Hall in Wrea Green. Over 100 female entrepreneurs from across the North West enjoyed a busy day of networking and exhibitors from across the region showcased their products and services to help women kickstart their business in 2022. 

Rachel Haines, Becky Rich, Julie Nicholson, Pam Maddock - Credit: Lizzie Beckford

Samantha Ashcroft, Jeanette Richardson and Leah Towers - Credit: Lizzie Beckford

Natasha Mooney Laura Banda Julie Maughan - Credit: Lizzie Beckford

Organised by Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link and the Enterprise Vision Awards the event also helped local charities, DanceSyndrome, Backup NW, Lagan’s Foundation and raised awareness and funds for their causes. Guests enjoyed a delicious three course lunch and were entertained by guest speaker, Maura Jackson, CEO of Backup Charity NW and live music by local singer Dawn Vickers.

Nicola Brannigan, Kelly Bond, Elissa Corrigan, Jacqueline Rawcliffe - Credit: Lizzie Beckford

Jane Caunce, Sara Dewhurst, Jac Owen, Lauren Rathor - Credit: Lizzie Beckford

Denise Lewis Unsworth, Maura Jackson, Rachel Riches - Credit: Lizzie Beckford

Elissa Corrigan of Elle Sera said: ‘As a new business, it was an ideal way to hear first-hand what my customers are looking for and how I can help them. It was great to meet so many like-minded women face to face at an event bustling with positivity and empowerment.’

Ann Beetham and Dawn Vickers - Credit: Lizzie Beckford

Elizabeth Manford, Julia Eastwood, Mandy Crossley, Kate Clarke - Credit: Lizzie Beckford

Louise Wood, Mary Speakman, Denise Almond, Sheryl Armer - Credit: Lizzie Beckford


