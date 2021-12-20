Female entrepreneurs enjoyed a festive Pink Link event

Sam McCarthy, Elissa Corrigan, Caroline Jones - Credit: Lizzie Beckford

The festive spirit was in full force when Pink Link held their annual Christmas conference at Ribby Hall in Wrea Green. Over 100 female entrepreneurs from across the North West enjoyed a busy day of networking and exhibitors from across the region showcased their products and services to help women kickstart their business in 2022.

Organised by Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link and the Enterprise Vision Awards the event also helped local charities, DanceSyndrome, Backup NW, Lagan’s Foundation and raised awareness and funds for their causes. Guests enjoyed a delicious three course lunch and were entertained by guest speaker, Maura Jackson, CEO of Backup Charity NW and live music by local singer Dawn Vickers.

Elissa Corrigan of Elle Sera said: ‘As a new business, it was an ideal way to hear first-hand what my customers are looking for and how I can help them. It was great to meet so many like-minded women face to face at an event bustling with positivity and empowerment.’

