Best florists in Suffolk for flower delivery

Published: 7:15 PM March 9, 2021

Nothing says 'I love you' quite like a bouquet of beautiful local flowers. We've gathered some great Suffolk florists that can deliver straight to your door



Verity Marston



From her workshop in the Suffolk countryside, florist Verity Marston plays with colour to create subtle yet elegant bouquets created with seasonal flowers. The online shop also has handmade door wreaths and potted spring bulbs available to order.



Bouquets can be delivered to Bury St Edmunds, Thetford, Ely, Cambridge and Newmarket and surrounding villages and start at £30.







The Flower Hut



6a Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1UZ



With a bounteous range of bouquets to order, The Flower Hut in the centre of Bury St Edmunds can deliver flowers without using plastics with recyclable and compostable packaging. The bouquets are clearly picked with a discerning eye, tastefully matching complementary colours.



Delivery runs from Tuesday to Saturday in Bury St Edmunds and its surroundings (within 15 miles). For delivery pricing in your area, check the website. Click and collect service also available.







Lucy Jane Flowers



6 High Street, Debenham IP14 6QJ



With a varied approach to floristry, creating traditional and contemporary flower arrangements, Lucy Jane Flowers knows what makes a good bouquet bursting with colour. Most bouquets are customisable by size and colour so you can create one that's perfect for a gift or your home.



Visit the online shop for options starting at £35.







Callendar's Florist



7 Bridge Street, Framlingham



Callendar's in Framlingham has started delivery and click and collect services in light of the lockdown. From florist choice bouquets from £35, each unique in design, to the choice to send a bouquet every month for three months, gifts are versatile.



Visit the website to see all the options available and to place your order.







Bunches and Bows



57 High St, Brandon IP27 0AU



Vibrantly colourful bouquets are in abundance at Bunches and Bows. With a team of people making lovely hand-tied bouquets for its customers, this family run florist in Brandon has a wide variety of colourful bouquets for any event or occasion.



Order your bouquet on the website, and if you're in or around the Brandon area, you can get same day delivery (when ordered before 2pm). See all options on the website.





__________



