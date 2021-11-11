Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Where to get a real Christmas Tree in Hampshire in 2021

Cate Crafter

Published: 2:27 PM November 11, 2021
Why not pick your own Christmas tree?

Why not pick your own Christmas tree at one of these Hampshire locations this Christmas? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Choose a real Christmas tree from a local business this year; it's eco and will give you the ultimate festive atmosphere.

And if you're looking to make your Christmas even more eco-friendly this year, be sure to dispose of your Christmas tree responsibly or re-plant it when the festive season is over.

Wylds Farm Christmas Trees

If you want to make a whole day out of finding the perfect Christmas tree for your home, head to Wylds Farm. You can expect hot and tasty food and tipple from The Après Tree Bar, and on weekends there will be a choir and dancers to entertain.

Where: Warren Rd, Liss, Hampshire GU33 7DF

When: Saturday 27th November to Wednesday 22nd December 2021 from 9 am - 4 pm 

Pricing: From £15, depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.wylds-farm-christmas-trees.co.uk

Cranborne Christmas Tree Farm

Cranborne Christmas Tree Farm offer the two most popular varieties of tree, the Nordman Fir and the Norway Spruce. There are two ways to get your Christmas tree, you can grab a pre-cut tree, or on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, you can head on out onto the field and pick your perfect pine.

Where: Daggons Road, Alderholt, Fordingbridge, Hampshire SP6 3DN

When: Friday 26th November to Tuesday 21st December 2021 from 9 am - 4 pm 

Pricing: From £19, depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.cranborne.co.uk/christmas-trees

Burcot Farm Christmas Trees

Pick out your perfect Christmas tree, and then choose from an array of beautiful decorations and wreaths to adorn your home with the help of Burcot Farm Christmas Trees festive shop this year. 

Where: Burcot Farm, East Stratton, Winchester, Hampshire SO21 3DZ

When: 7 days a week from Saturday 20th November, opening times vary

Pricing: From £, depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.burcotfarmchristmastrees.com

Rother Barn Tree Farm

Explore the tree farm on foot or by tractor and hunt down the Christmas tree of your dreams. Rother Barn Tree Farm will issue you with a name tag, and once you find the perfect pine, pop your name on and let them take care of the rest.

Where: Rother Barn Tree Farm, Farnham Rd, Liss Hampshire GU33 6LJ

When: TBC

Pricing: From £25, depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.rotherbarnchristmastrees.co.uk

The Christmas Barn at Hartley Wintney

If your looking for a one-stop-shop to get your Christmas tree, decorations and tasty homemade jams for gifts (to yourself or a loved one!), then The Christmas Barn at Hartley Wintney is the perfect location for you. 

Where: West Green Road, Hartley Wintney, Hook, Hampshire RG27 8LP

When: 7 days a week from Monday 22nd November 2021 between 9 am and 5 pm 

Pricing: Depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.christmasbarnhartleywintney.co.uk/trees

