Where to get a real Christmas Tree in Hampshire in 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Choose a real Christmas tree from a local business this year; it's eco and will give you the ultimate festive atmosphere.
And if you're looking to make your Christmas even more eco-friendly this year, be sure to dispose of your Christmas tree responsibly or re-plant it when the festive season is over.
Wylds Farm Christmas Trees
If you want to make a whole day out of finding the perfect Christmas tree for your home, head to Wylds Farm. You can expect hot and tasty food and tipple from The Après Tree Bar, and on weekends there will be a choir and dancers to entertain.
Where: Warren Rd, Liss, Hampshire GU33 7DF
When: Saturday 27th November to Wednesday 22nd December 2021 from 9 am - 4 pm
Pricing: From £15, depending on the species and size of the tree.
More information: www.wylds-farm-christmas-trees.co.uk
Cranborne Christmas Tree Farm
Most Read
- 1 Win a luxury Christmas hamper worth £250 from Bakers & Larners of Holt
- 2 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
- 3 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
- 4 The best Christmas markets and fairs in and around Cheshire
- 5 Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021
- 6 Top Christmas Markets in Hertfordshire 2021
- 7 Win a Vispring Elite mattress from Peter Betteridge
- 8 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
- 9 10 of the best Christmas markets to visit in Derbyshire
- 10 WIN £250 worth of Christmas food and drink
Cranborne Christmas Tree Farm offer the two most popular varieties of tree, the Nordman Fir and the Norway Spruce. There are two ways to get your Christmas tree, you can grab a pre-cut tree, or on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, you can head on out onto the field and pick your perfect pine.
Where: Daggons Road, Alderholt, Fordingbridge, Hampshire SP6 3DN
When: Friday 26th November to Tuesday 21st December 2021 from 9 am - 4 pm
Pricing: From £19, depending on the species and size of the tree.
More information: www.cranborne.co.uk/christmas-trees
Burcot Farm Christmas Trees
Pick out your perfect Christmas tree, and then choose from an array of beautiful decorations and wreaths to adorn your home with the help of Burcot Farm Christmas Trees festive shop this year.
Where: Burcot Farm, East Stratton, Winchester, Hampshire SO21 3DZ
When: 7 days a week from Saturday 20th November, opening times vary
Pricing: From £, depending on the species and size of the tree.
More information: www.burcotfarmchristmastrees.com
Rother Barn Tree Farm
Explore the tree farm on foot or by tractor and hunt down the Christmas tree of your dreams. Rother Barn Tree Farm will issue you with a name tag, and once you find the perfect pine, pop your name on and let them take care of the rest.
Where: Rother Barn Tree Farm, Farnham Rd, Liss Hampshire GU33 6LJ
When: TBC
Pricing: From £25, depending on the species and size of the tree.
More information: www.rotherbarnchristmastrees.co.uk
The Christmas Barn at Hartley Wintney
If your looking for a one-stop-shop to get your Christmas tree, decorations and tasty homemade jams for gifts (to yourself or a loved one!), then The Christmas Barn at Hartley Wintney is the perfect location for you.
Where: West Green Road, Hartley Wintney, Hook, Hampshire RG27 8LP
When: 7 days a week from Monday 22nd November 2021 between 9 am and 5 pm
Pricing: Depending on the species and size of the tree.
More information: www.christmasbarnhartleywintney.co.uk/trees
Read more of the best Hampshire Christmas content:
Where to go for Christmas Dinner in Hampshire 2021
Magical Christmas markets in Hampshire 2021
The Watercress Line's Christmas train rides return to Hampshire