Great British Life > People > Local Businesses

Unusual celebrity appears on Greg Wallace's Inside the Factory

person

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 1:19 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 1:27 PM February 18, 2022
Red Henry the Hoover. Henry comes from Chard

Henry has been famous for many years but he originated in Somerset - Credit: Martha Griffiths

Somerset celebrity Henry the vacuum cleaner appeared on television screens this week.

Where in Somerset was Inside the Factory filmed?

Henry, one of the UK’s most well-known vacuum brands, made his TV debut on BBC Two’s Inside the Factory on Wednesday.

The behind-the-scenes look at one of the most popular vacuum brands in the UK, explored all elements of how Henry is put together.

Henry’s 42-acre site, in the heart of Somerset, is a hive of activity where 1.2 million vacuums are made every year!

In the latest episode Greg Wallace followed him exploring the huge factory to find out how Henry is made and meet the teams behind his success.

From the moulding machine, all the way through to printing on Henry’s distinctive smile, the programme shed light on how such a vast number of Henry vacuum cleaners are made every day, 5,000 to be exact.

Red Henry the vacuum. Henry originated in Chard Somerset

Henry’s 42-acre site, in the heart of Somerset, is a hive of activity where 1.2 million vacuums are made every year! - Credit: Martha Griffiths

Where exactly in Somerset is Henry the vacuum made?

Numatic International Ltd was established in 1963 and based in Chard.

It is best-known for its smiley-face vacuums, the ‘Henry’ (1981 with a name on the cap) and the ‘Hetty’.

Somerset Life
TV
Somerset News

