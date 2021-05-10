Published: 12:55 PM May 10, 2021

Leaders in medical, forensic and computer innovation, as well as a model ship builder, are among Hertfordshire businesses recognised in this year's prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise.



Nine Herts companies won awards, with four recognised for their innovation and five for international trade. The Queen's Awards for Enterprise is for British businesses and other organisations that excel at international trade, innovation, sustainable development or promoting opportunity. They are the highest official UK awards for British business. A total of 205 awards were given to companies of all sizes across the industries.



The Queen's representative in the county, Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss, said he was delighted for and proud of the winners. He added: 'This prestigious award shows Hertfordshire once again as one of the most successful counties in the United Kingdom for business and demonstrates the strength and diversity of the great companies in the county. This truly shows that Hertfordshire is the County of Opportunity and entrepreneurship.'

Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss, said it shows Herts is, as its motto states, the County of Opportunity - Credit: Robert Voss

The Herts winners are:



AWARDS FOR INNOVATION

FFEI, Hemel Hempstead

Specialism: innovative digital pathology imaging technology, creating ultra-high resolution, colour calibrated digital images of human tissue.

Andy Cook, CEO, said: 'I am really proud of the success our team has achieved with this innovative technology and very honoured to have been recognised with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise. Applying our digital imaging technology in the field of digital pathology brings benefits to many people’s lives and with the application of new AI software, is helping to push the boundaries of what’s currently possible.'

ffei.co.uk

Forensic Analytics, Letchworth

Specialism: a data exploitation tool, revolutionising aspects of digital forensics to solve more crime and save lives.

The company commented: 'Criminals are continuously innovating, and therefore, so too must we. Receiving the Queen’s Award is a badge of honour that we wear with pride. It’s affirmation of what the company does and a recognition of what we have achieved. It’s also a confirmation of the importance of digital forensics when tackling a criminal world where over 90% of all crime now has a digital component.'

forensicanalytics.co.uk

Makevale, Ware

Specialism: a unique acrylic powder for use in advanced orthopaedic bone cement formulations offering superior performance.

Dr Samit V. Ahir, CEO of Makevale, said: 'The award, bestowed by the Queen, honours Dr Val’s legacy and acknowledges the incredible ongoing innovation of the global Makevale team. His constant push to try something new continues to fervently inform our values today. Winning the award back in 2010 and now again in 2021 demonstrates our sustained commitment to research and development.'

makevale.com

Silixa, Elstree

Specialism: an innovative engineered fibre optic sensing system with unmatched sensitivity, enabling novel applications.

Mahmoud Farhadiroushan, founder and executive director, said: 'This is an exciting time for our company, and we are delighted to have received this internationally recognised prestigious award which is a reflection of a great Silixa team effort across all our international operating centres.'

silixa.com



AWARDS FOR INTERNATIONAL TRADE

Detectortesters (No Climb Products), Welham Green

Specialism: the design and manufacture of fire detector test equipment.

Robert Campbell, MD, said: 'It’s a tremendous feeling for the company to have been honoured in this way; to have now received such recognition three times is extremely special. Winning our first award was a great achievement the second, and now third, award proves our commitment to what we do and acknowledges the efforts of everyone involved in the business.'

detectortesters.com



DLRC, Letchworth

Specialism: the provision of regulatory affairs consultancy services to pharma, biotech, and advanced therapies companies throughout the product lifecycle.

dlrc.co.uk

iTrinegy, Stevenage

Specialism: a computer network emulator solution that realistically mimics real-world network environments.

Graham Wood, director, said: 'Although iTrinegy has been widely recognised for our technical achievements and is the proud recipient of many awards over the years, we are a business and can only be successful if our technology is valued by our customers resulting in sales growth. The Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2021 is a fantastic endorsement for iTrinegy as a successful business as well as a great technology company.'

itrinegy.com

London Examinations Board, Waltham Cross

Specialism: the delivery and offering of certificated academic, executive diplomas and degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

leb.education

Premier Ship Models, Potters Bar

Specialism: the manufacturing of model ships for the corporate, private sector and consumer markets.

Rashid Lalloo, CEO, said: 'The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is truly a coveted award for any business to win, and to be recognised for our contribution to international trade reflects the global appetite for our products. It is a real honour for us and gives a fresh impetus for our business.'

premiershipmodels.co.uk



















