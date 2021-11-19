12 of the best places buy a real Christmas tree in Lancashire

A guide to places where you can buy real Christmas trees in and around Lancashire.

Barton Grange Garden Centre

Barton Grange have four varieties on for sale this year, housed in their outside display area. The Nordman Fir, Fraser Fir and Trim Cut Spruce come in a variety of shapes and sizes. And there is a vast range of Christmas decorations available.

Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock, Preston PR3 0BT

www.bartongrange.co.uk/christmas

Beacon Fell

From the 25th you can select your tree from a plantation on Beacon Fell and cut it down yourself. They have a wide range of trees; £20 for up to 8 feet, £30 for 8 to 12 feet and £40 for any larger than 12 foot.

Open Thu & Fri 10am to 4pm, Sat & Sun 9am to 4pm

Beacon Fell, North Nook Lane, PR3 2EW

www.facebook.com/Beacon-fell-area-pick-and-cut-your-own-christmas-tree

British Christmas Tree Company

The site at Whalley has a wide range of different varieties of pot grown or cut trees ranging from the popular Nordman Fir to the smaller Lasiocarpa which can be planted out after the festive season.

Meadcroft, Clitheroe Rd, Whalley, BB7 9AD

www.thebritishchristmastreecompany.com

Giltrees Christmas Tree Farm

Giltrees specialise in Nordman fir, Fraser Fir, Noble Fir Korean Fir, and Lodgepole Pine. Visit the 'Festive Forest' in Bickerstaffe to choose your Christmas Tree or you can order a tree online to be delivered straight to your home.

The Cottage, 26 Liverpool Road, Bickerstaffe, Nr Ormskirk, L39 0EG

www.giltrees.com

Greenfingers Christmas Tree Centre

The Greenfingers Christmas Tree Centre sell Nordman Firs ranging from 4ft - 9ft, or smaller pot grown trees up to 3ft. They operate a local delivery service within a 10 mile radius of their base at Lancaster Leisure Parks.

Greenfingers Christmas Tree CentreLancaster Leisure Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster, LA1 3LA

greenfingerschristmastrees.co.uk

Heaton Fold Garden Centre

Quality Christmas trees are available from the end of November right up until the big day at Heaton Fold. A choice of trees is available from 4ft upwards as well as artificial trees, and for the outdoor, they have a wide range of winter shrubs.

Heaton Fold Garden Centre - Overdale Drive - Bolton - BL1 5BU

www.heatonfold.co.uk

Joseph Noblett

A local favourite in the Chorley area, who have supplied trees to major companies across the country for 30 years. This year you can go for the Choose and Cut option or visit the Retail Marquee where there are wide range of pre-cut trees.

The Bungalow, Barkers Farm, Preston Road, Charnock Richard, Chorley, Lancashire PR7 5LE

josephnoblett.com

Lawns Farm

Lawns Farm specialise in Nordmann Fir and provide large sizes trees for many businesses across the county, they also have a wide ranges of sizes available for sale to the general public, with delivery also for a small fee.

Lawns Farm, Fir Tree, Ballam Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 4NG

www.facebook.com/lawnsfarmatchristmas

Rainfords Christmas Tree Land

Rainfords Christmas Tree Farm has over 40 years experience and able to give valuable advice about care for your tree. The trees are grown locally on their farm in Eccleston, St Helens, where you can choose from the ever popular Fraser Fir, Nordman Fir, Norway Spruce or Blue Spruce.

Catchdale Moss Farm, Catchdale Moss Lane, Eccleston, St Helens, Merseyside, WA10 5QG

rainfords.co.uk/collections/trees

South Planks

Southplanks and we will be stocking over 300+ fresh Christmas trees and wreaths from their site, just off the A6 in Barton.

South Planks Farm, Garstang Rd, Barton, Preston PR3 5AB

www.facebook.com/southplanks

Towneley Garden Centre

Towneley Garden Centre in Burnley will be stocking a range of Christmas trees, decorations, festive plants and food and more over the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Towneley Garden Centre, In Towneley Park, Deer Park Road, Burnley, Lancashire, BB10 4SD

www.facebook.com/TowneleyGardenCentre

Delivered to your door

Christmas Trees Manchester

If going through the gruelling process of choosing a tree on site and taking it home isn’t your thing then we suggest you order from Christmas Trees Manchester, who will deliver to your door. You can pay on delivery, but check that your area is covered online.

www.christmastreesmanchester.co.uk