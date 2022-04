Family businesses make a huge contribution to the economy and employ thousands across the region – and yet they are all too often taken for granted.

That’s something the North West Family Business Awards aim to address, by celebrating all that’s great about the sector.

The event will be held on May 13 in the Rum Warehouse at Liverpool’s Titanic Hotel and will recognise businesses in 14 categories.

The events initially honoured businesses across Cumbria and expanded to cover the whole North West for the first time in 2020, with a ceremony held just days before the first lockdown.

Rachel Lord, the marketing manager for the awards, said: ‘The event has grown, we have more categories now and we are seeing increased interest from businesses across the region. The awards are about raising the profile of the family business sector and celebrating the diversity.

‘A lot of people don’t realise how many family businesses there are and what a huge contribution they make to the economy in the North West, and nationally.

‘They are the backbone of the economy. The latest figures are from 2019 and they show that there are more than 5.2m family businesses in the UK, employing 14.2m people and generating about a third of the UK’s GDP.’

Last year's event was held in the Concorde Hall at Manchester Airport - Credit: North West Family Business Awards

Rachel has worked with the awards for four years but her own family business dates back to 1901- her two brothers are now the sixth generation to be involved with the Bury-based industrial flooring and architectural steelwork firm.

She added: ‘There is a massive heritage of entrepreneurship and innovation in the North West and that is reflected in the list of finalists for this year’s awards. Some of the businesses who are finalists this year are long-established firms with a proud history over five or six generations, but others are young businesses run by husband and wife teams who are just at the start of their journeys.

‘There is a recognition throughout the sector that family businesses all face similar challenges and these awards are not like any other business awards – the ceremony is fun, friendly and mutually supportive, there’s a real feeling of community and togetherness in the room.

‘The pandemic has had a huge impact on all kinds of businesses but it’s often the case that businesses of the kind we are celebrating are better able to evolve and adapt to situations.’

l, Liverpool's Titanic Hotel will host this year's ceremony - Credit: Titanic Hotel, Liverpool

Trusted judges

For 75 years Lancashire Life has celebrated the region’s best food and drink producers and the finest places around the county to eat and drink.

And we’re delighted to be part of the judging process for the Food and Drink Establishments category at this year’s North West Family Business Awards.

Three venues have been shortlisted for the award: The Crafty Baa at Ambleside, The Yan at Broadrayne and The Dalesman Country Inn at Sedbergh.

North West Family Business Awards - Credit: North West Family Business Awards

The finalists

Agribusiness

Smithills Open Farm

Enviro systems UK Ltd

Piper Hole Goat Farm

Best Social Impact – ESG & Grass Roots

ESG:

Herdy

Story Decorating Group Ltd

Mission CX

Grassroots:

The Dalesman Country Inn

Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates Ltd

Elektec

Business Services

Employment Law Solutions

The Plastic Bottles Company

Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates Ltd

St Bees Little Learners Ltd

Hackney & Leigh

Construction & Engineering

Clark Door Limited

Story Decorating Group Limited

JJ Smith & Co

Elektec

Harry Barker Properties Ltd

Emerging Family Business

Dotty and V

Cheshire Botanicals

Food & Drink Establishments

The Crafty Baa

The Yan at Broadrayne

The Dalesman Country Inn

Food and Drink Producers

Shed 1 Distillery Ltd

Spice Kitchen

Pennington’s Tea and Coffee Ltd

Haulage and Logistics

Farrall’s Group

Fagan & Whalley Ltd

G&J Shuttleworth Ltd

Leisure and Tourism

Lakesman Events Limited

The Yan at Broadrayne

Partington’s Holiday Parks

Lake District Hotels Ltd

Manufacturing

Qualkem Limited

Clark Door Limited

Algeos

Retailers

Great Drams Ventures Ltd

Laurens Cows

Herdy

Wholesalers

Dunsters Farm Ltd

Abbey England Ltd

K&S McKenzie

Algeos

Employee of the Year

Border Steelwork Structures

Stables Pies Ltd

EWGA Wines

G&J Shuttleworth Ltd

Partington’s Holiday Parks

Aladdin’s Cave Entertainments

Algeos

Mantle Packaging Ltd

Cheshire Air Conditioning Services

People’s Choice – Cumbria

Pennington’s Tea & Coffee Ltd

The Crafty Baa

Cable & Blake Ltd

F Scott Homes

Lady of the Swans & Stars

Lakeland Artisan

Lakeland Fleet Management

Stiles Coffee Bar

Super Lawns Ltd

Ullswater Steamers

Shed 1 Distillery

The New Westport Corporation Ltd

Absoluxe Suites

People’s Choice – Lancashire

EWGA Wines

Mantle Packaging Ltd

Stables Pies Ltd

Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates Ltd

New Brooms

Radford’s Pie Company

The Coggin Group

Pendle Doors

People’s Choice – Greater Manchester

The Two Tubs

Smithills Open Farm

Jardin Living Ltd

RVA Surveyors

Dunsters farm

Signature Flooring

People’s Choice – Cheshire

Cheshire Air Conditioning

Blue Whale Media

Compassionate Care Group

Embrace Performing Arts Ltd

Employment Law Solutions

Qualkem Limited

Great Drams Ventures Ltd

Cheshire Botanicals

Kids Planet

People’s Choice – Merseyside

JJ Smith & Co

Spice Kitchen

Aladdin’s Cave Entertainments

Algeos

Kathryns