Create a personalised Cornish gin at this new workshop in St. Ives

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 2:20 PM March 19, 2021   
St Ives Harbour. Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Ives Harbour. Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ever fancied creating your very own blend of Gin? Well, now you can with a new workshop experience at the St. Ives School of Gin.

At this brand new organic gin blending workshop in the heart of St. Ives, you will learn about the history of Gin with a special focus on Cornwall's influence on the spirit.

There is also a guided tasting session where the head distiller will take you through the sampling of different organic botanicals like juniper and orange peel, ready for the blending of your very own bespoke gin.

Workshops are £85 per person and are held from Wednesday to Saturday between 6 pm and approximately 8 pm. At the end of the session, you will be able to take home a bottle of your unique and tailor-made blend of Gin.

The St. Ives School of Gin have put in special measures to ensure the workshops can be as safe and worry-free as possible during the ongoing pandemic. These measures include small socially distanced classes, handwashing facilities and easily accessible hand sanitisers.

Click here for more information about the St. Ives School of Gin and to book your organic gin blending workshop.

Discover more of the best Cornwall content.

Cornwall Life

