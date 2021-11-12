Where to get a real Christmas Tree in Surrey in 2021

Why not pick your own Christmas tree at one of these Surrey locations this Christmas? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Choose a real Christmas tree from a local business in Surrey this year; it's eco and will give you the ultimate festive atmosphere.

And if you're looking to make your Christmas even more eco-friendly this year, be sure to dispose of your Christmas tree responsibly or re-plant it when the festive season is over.

Crockford Bridge Farm

Choose the perfect Christmas Tree at Crockford Bridge Farm and either get it sorted and ready to go by the hands-on team or have a go at cutting the tree down for yourself. You know you'll get an excellent quality tree here because the farm has supplied nearby film studios and tv productions like Call the Midwife with Christmas trees over the years.

Where: New Haw Road, Addlestone, Nr. Weybridge, Surrey KT15 2BU

When: Friday 26th November to Sunday 12th December 2021

Pricing: Depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.crockfordbridgefarm.co.uk/farm-pyo/pick-your-own-christmas-trees

Oxenford Farm

Oxenford Farm has been growing Christmas Trees sustainably for over 50 years. Couple this with the fact that the farm is uniquely beautiful thanks to various buildings designed by none other than master architect Agustus Pugin and a large carp pond.

Fun fact Oxenford Farm has featured in Hollywood movies and the music video for Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics!

Where: Milford Rd, Elstead, Godalming, Surrey GU8 6LA

When: 7 days a week from Saturday 20th November, opening times vary, and booking is essential

Pricing: Depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.oxenfordfarm.com

Hans Christmas Andersen at Santa Fir Christmas Tree Farm

Make a whole day of picking out your perfect Christmas tree at the primary location of Hans Christmas Andersen's tree farms (there are 3 more in Surrey and 1 in Kent). On certain days you can also visit Father Christmas at his grotto and some cute reindeer too!

Where: Santa Fir Christmas Tree farm, Guildford Road, Shamley Green, Guildford, Surrey GU5 0SQ

When: 7 days a week from Monday 22nd November to Friday 24th December 2021, opening times vary, including late-night openings on certain days

Pricing: Depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.hanschristmasandersen.co.uk

Christmas Trees by Maurice Mandry

Sustainability is essential to Robert Mandry and his team as they plant two trees for each one cut and plant wild birdseed on the fields to allow them to rest in between the tree growing seasons. It's also worth noting that the Mandry family have been in the Christmas Tree growing business since the 1940s!

Where: Christmas Tree Farm, Guildford St, Ottershaw, Chertsey, Surrey KT16 0PJ

When: From Friday 26th November 2021, between 7.30 am and 8 pm

Pricing: Depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.mauricemandry.com

Chilworth Manor Christmas Trees

Snack on some delicious Christmas treats while you peruse their selection of homegrown Christmas trees. You can also get your hands on some of Chilworth Manor Vineyards famous wine and feed some cute and cuddly alpacas while you're there too.

Where: Chilworth Manor Christmas Trees, Halfpenny Lane, Chilworth, Surrey GU4 8NN

When: Saturday and Sunday on 4th/5th and 11th/12th December 2021 between 9 am and 4 pm

Pricing: Depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.chilworthmanortrees.com

Read more of the best Surrey content:

Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021

Don't miss Surrey's breathtaking new light trails this winter

5 tips on coping with your dog's separation anxiety