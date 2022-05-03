Derbyshire tourism stars in the running for 2022 national awards

Some of best Derbyshire and Peak District tourism businesses have been shortlisted to win the Visit England Awards for Excellence for 2022.

Earlier this year, Visit Peak District & Derbyshire (Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire) - the region’s official destination management organisation dedicated to promoting the area nationally and internationally – hosted the Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards at the four-star Casa Hotel in Chesterfield.

The winners in each category then went onto to be considered for the equivalent national award along with the respective winners from each region across the country.

Landal Sandybrook, a luxury lodge holiday site near Ashbourne, won the regional gold for Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year, with Boutique Camping at Scaldersitch Farm, Sheen and Beech Croft Farm Caravan & Camping Park, Taddington taking the silver and bronze respectively.

They now wait to see to they can win the UK award over Brook Meadow, in nearby Leicestershire and Secret Meadows in Suffolk.

Two of our favourite foodie spots are also in the running for national acclaim.

The Devonshire Arms at Pilsley, Derbyshire won the Pub of the Year award over The Prince of Wales in Baslow and The Yorkshire Bridge Inn in Bamford and will now go up against The Acorn Inn in Dorset and The Cotley Inn in Somerset.

While Fischer’s Baslow Hall, will be vying for the must coveted Taste of England Award alongside Lu Ban Restaurant in Merseyside and the Michelin-starred Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms in Lancashire after taking the Taste of the Peak District & Derbyshire Award over The Cavendish Hotel, Baslow and The George, Alstonefield.

Pure Outdoor, based in the Hope Valley, provide guiding and courses on navigation and hillwalking as well a range of outdoor activities in the Peak District.

They won the Experience of the Year and the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award for Derbyshire and the Peak District in the 2022 awards and are in the running to repeat the double by reaching the shortlists for both categories in the national awards.

The national awards ceremony is being held on 8 June at the Library of Birmingham, where Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced.