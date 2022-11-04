Where to get a real Christmas Tree in Hampshire in 2022

Why not pick your own perfect Christmas tree this festive season? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Choose a real Christmas tree from a local business this year; it's eco and will give you the ultimate festive atmosphere.

And if you're looking to make your Christmas even more eco-friendly this year, be sure to dispose of your Christmas tree responsibly or re-plant it when the festive season is over.





The Christmas Barn at Hartley Wintney

You will be able to select a premium Hampshire-grown tree of either Nordmann Fir or Norway Spruce varieties alongside a whole host of beautiful decorations at The Christmas Barn this year.

Pricing to be confirmed in store.

Where: West Green Road, Hartley Wintney, Hook, Hampshire RG27 8LP

When: From Thursday 24th Novemeber 2022

More information: christmasbarnhartleywintney.co.uk





Cranborne Christmas Tree Farm

Cranborne Christmas Tree Farm offer the two most popular varieties of tree, the Nordman Fir and the Norway Spruce.

There are two ways to get your Christmas tree, you can grab a pre-cut tree on any day of the week, or on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, you can head on out onto the field and pick a perfect pine yourself.

Pricing for trees starts at £19 and depends on the species.

Where: Daggons Road, Alderholt, Fordingbridge, Hampshire SP6 3DN

When: Friday 25th November to Wednesday 21st December 2022

More information: cranborne.co.uk/christmas-trees





Wylds Farm Christmas Trees

If you want to make a whole day out of finding the perfect Christmas tree for your home, head to Wylds Farm. You can expect hot and tasty food and alcoholic tipples from The Après Tree Bar and activities to keep the kids entertained.

Pricing for trees starts at £25 and depends on species and if they have been grown in a pot or in the ground.

Where: Warren Rd, Liss, Hampshire GU33 7DF

When: Open daily from Saturday 26th November 2022

More information: wylds-farm-christmas-trees.co.uk





Burcot Farm Christmas Trees

Pick out your perfect freshly cut Christmas tree, and then choose from an array of beautiful decorations and wreaths to adorn your home with the help of Burcot Farm Christmas Trees festive shop this year.

Pricing for trees starts at £24 and depends on the species.

Where: Burcot Farm, East Stratton, Winchester, Hampshire SO21 3DZ

When: 7 days a week from Saturday 26th of November 2022

More information: burcotfarmshop.com





