Top women in business in the Cotswolds

These proud businesswomen in the Cotswolds speak about their passion and success

Cathy Wahlberg - Alcester Kelly Solicitors Ltd

Alcester Kelly Solicitors Ltd

What challenges have you met as a woman in business? On the face of it no challenges have arisen for me as a woman in business. This reflects how I deal with any challenge - for what it is and not a gender issue.

What do you love about your job? As MD, the strategic engagement to develop and grow our business and create opportunities for other people. I love negotiating and being tactical - these are my strengths.

How do you unwind? In my spare time I'm a potter! I find it incredibly immersive and totally different from my professional role. Messy but very focused which suits me.

Cathy Wahlberg - Alcester Kelly Solicitors Ltd

Lindsey Braune & Liz Poole – The Cotswold Auction Company

The Cotswold Auction Company

What challenges have you met as a woman in business? In the early days clients often assumed the auctioneer would be a 'he' and raised their eyebrows when they realised we were the auctioneers.

If you were your own client which of your products/ services, would you choose? With something to sell I'd always choose the online auction route - it's exciting, you reach a worldwide audience, and it can be edge-of-the seat stuff to watch!

What do you love about your job? Where else can you have the chance to handle a Faberge £380,000 miniature sedan chair or speak to someone about when they met the Beatles or the Rolling Stones?

Lindsey Braune & Liz Poole – The Cotswold Auction Company

Emma Canning - Cannins, The Exterior Cleaning Company

Cannins, The Exterior Cleaning Company

What do you love about your job? Our customers and working with a fantastic team. We work with some of the area's most prestigious estates, homes, and hotels. I love going out to meet clients to discuss their requirements. We can create a package to suit their individual needs.

Who or what inspires you? I'm inspired by my grandad. He was a very successful builder and property developer - a country man who loved the countryside and his family. Jade Holland Cooper is a fellow woman in business, I admire her drive and passion.

How do you unwind? I ride and compete my horse and race motorcars with my husband.

Emma Canning - Cannins, The Exterior Cleaning Company

Zoe Gibson - Peachy Belts Ltd

Peachy Belts Ltd

What do you love about your job? Sourcing lovely leathers in Italy, seeing the people who make the belts in the local factory, seeing my customers at events, ensuring they buy what is absolutely right for them.

Who or what inspires you? My customers ideas, jewellery, a ring shaped like a Bit is now my top selling buckle, my Italian manufacturer who makes Swarovski and gemstone buckles, we work out new designs and shapes for buckles.

What makes your business stand out? I have to LOVE my products and chose the finest materials, my benchmark is that if I don’t love it, I am not going to sell it!

Zoe Gibson - Peachy Belts Ltd

Annabel Haywood – The Curated Store

The Curated Store

What are the most memorable compliments you have received? We get such great feedback from customers and the brands we work with which constantly spurs us on and reinforces our belief in the business. Comments like:

“This shop is amazing, what a fabulous idea, what a clever concept. You have beautiful things; it doesn’t feel like a pop up.”

What do you love about your job? Every day is different, we work with lots of interesting creative women who love the collaborative nature of the store, and this vibrant energy creates a positive environment for all involved. Discovering new brands and seeing them flourish is thrilling.

What makes your business stand out? We have a unique concept not seen anywhere else in the area. We run monthly rotations curating different brands each time.

Annabel Haywood - The Curated Store

Jan Draper - Doux Amour

Doux Amour

What makes your business stand out? We offer a warm, welcome and the opportunity to browse without pressure and to make shopping fun! Be prepared to be encouraged out of your comfort zone and to be given an honest opinion and we will do our utmost, to send you away looking and feeling fabulous!

What do you love about your job? Without doubt, my lovely Customers! Second, it has to be the clothes. From the buying experience to wearing them and the pride I take when people try them on and love them too!

What do you love about your job? This isn't a job, it's my life... I love it!

Jan Draper - Doux Amour




