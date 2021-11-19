10 of the best places buy a real Christmas tree in Yorkshire

A guide to places where you can buy real Christmas trees in and around Yorkshire

Bawtry Forest Christmas Trees

Supplying Christmas trees in Yorkshire forover 40 years, Bawtry Forest Christmas Trees, have a variety of trees available including Douglas Fir and Nordman Fir. You can also pick up some decorations for your tree at their Bauble Barn.

Bawtry Forest, Martin common, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6DB

www.bawtryforestchristmastrees.co.uk

Billingley Christmas Tree Farm

At Billingley Christmas Tree Farm you will find Supreme Nordman Fir, Supreme Norway Spruce, Fraser Fir and living pot grown trees. You can visit the farm or purchase online, with delivery available across Mainland UK and the Isle of Wight.

New Hall Farm, Back Lane, Billingley, Barnsley, S72 0JF

billingleychristmastrees.co.uk

Cannon Hall Garden Centre

Located in the historic village of Cawthorne in South Yorkshire, Cannon Hall Garden Centre has a wide range of Christmas decorations, fresh Christmas trees, potted mini trees and festive plans such as Poinsettias. On your way to the centre don’t forget to stop by Thyme Café for a lovely mince pie.

Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, S75 4AT

cannonhallgardencentre.com

Christmas Trees Yorkshire

The farm has a wide selection of Nordman Firs ranging from 5ft to 11ft as well as 6 - 7ft Norway Spruce and Lodgepole Pine. The pick your own service will be available from Saturday 27th November to Monday 20th December.

Woodview Farm, 42 Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, HD4 6UL

www.christmastreesyorkshire.com

Duncombe Park

Duncombe Park have a number of Pine, Douglas Fir, Spruce, Noble Fir, Fraser Fir and Nordman Fir grown on the estate, that can be pre-ordered for collection or delivered locally from the 1st December - 23rd December.

Duncombe Park, Helmsley, North Yorkshire, YO62 5EB

www.duncombepark.com/estate-grown-christmas-trees

Picking out a tree at Scampston Hall and Walled Garden - Credit: Hip to Heart Photography

Scampston Estate

Scampston estate has been growing Christmas trees for direct sale in North Yorkshire for decades, taking great pride in nurturing the trees as they grow and ensuring the production is entirely sustainable. Staff can provide specialist advice about how best to care for your tree.

The Walled Garden, Scampston Hall, Scampston, Malton, North Yorkshire YO17 8NG

www.scampston.co.uk/estate/christmas-trees.html

Stockeld Park

There are 500,000 Christmas Trees in the ground at Stockeld Park, covering some 250 acres and the estate now offers an online, home delivery service where you can select the size of your Nordmann Fir and it can be delivered withing 72 hours in December or you can visit the Christmas Tree shop at Stockeld Park to pick out your own.

Stockeld Park, Harrogate Road, Wetherby, North Yorkshire, LS22 4AN

www.christmas-tree-delivery.co.uk

Thirsk Garden Centre & Coffee Shop

Have lunch at the café, meet Santa’s reindeer, pick your decorations and stunning Christmas tree at Thirsk Garden Centre. You will find beautifully finished artificial Christmas tree’s here too, these are sure to have just as much impact as a real tree in your home.

Thirsk Garden Centre, Blakey Lane, Thirsk, North Yorkshire, YO7 3AB

www.thirskgardencentre.co.uk

Woolley Edge Christmas Tree Farm

Choose from quality Christmas trees including Nordman Fir, Fraser Fir, Scots Pine, Norway Spruce. Once you have chosen your tree the team at Woolley Edge will net it for you and carry it to your car if required, but a delivery service is available to local addresses. If the excitement of picking your own tree isn’t enough at 10am on weekends families will love witnessing Santa feed his real reindeer from Finland, Dancer, Prancer and Cupid.

Beacon Hill Farm, Woolley Edge, Wakefield, WF4 2LQ

woolleyedgechristmastreefarm.co.uk

York Christmas Trees

The popular pick your tree service is back, but this year there is a pre book service that allocates you a time slot to explore the tree field and choose your tree, ready for it to be freshly cut for you. Alternatively, you can choose your tree, wreath and decorations from the barn or order online.

Wigginton Lodge, Wigginton Road, York YO32 2RH

yorkchristmastrees.co.uk