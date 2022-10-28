Meet the wild woodland women of Yorkshire

As the nights begin to draw in (say it ain’t so!) and the school term sets in, our thoughts naturally turn to autumn. Thankfully, Yorkshire in autumn is abundant with delights, from conkers and jewel-coloured leaves underfoot to blackberry foraging and sloe gin. But, as these three inspiring women explain, there’s much more to living a wild life than picking a few berries…

The foraging feminist

Lucy Cuzzocrea, Wild Roots Foraging

How did you cope with the summer's heatwave? Cold showers? A fan in your bedroom? Curtains and windows firmly closed? For foraging expert Lucy Cuzzocrea, a tastier solution lay just outside her home in Guisborough. ‘Bilberries grow in abundance in acidic soil, and they are a very cooling plant that lowers the body temperature,’ she says. ‘And wild camomile - otherwise known as pineapple weed - makes a delicious iced tea. It smells and tastes just like pineapple, and is also very cooling.’

Lucy gets ready to fill her basket from the forest's bounty - Credit: kgphotography.co.uk

Having always taken an interest in the food that grows around us, Lucy really began to focus on foraging 12 years ago. ‘It was a gradual thing,’ she says. ‘I started growing my own food and looking for more natural methods of healing, because the conventional stuff I was using wasn’t working. I was suffering from a variety of issues, from depression and anxiety to IBS. Being skint, I couldn’t afford to keep spending a fortune in health food shops, but I discovered I could forage for things. Now I want people to know what I know.’

Foraging is about getting to know what is in the woodland - do your homework say Lucy - Credit: kgphotography.co.uk

She set up Wild Roots Foraging, though her previous work has all contributed to her current passion. ‘I was in politics before I started Wild Roots, and before that I was running a community organisation helping parents to support each other,’ she says. ‘I studied graphic design at university, which might not sound like it correlates, but that’s where I learnt about capitalism and consumerism and it really opened my eyes to what’s working and what’s not.

‘I’m from Teesside originally and I’m used to seeing poverty all around me and wondering why food isn’t free. Then I realised wild food is abundant and tasty.’

The idea of picking a rogue mushroom might put many off, but Lucy has some expert advice: ‘Books are the best resources in terms of reliability and safety for checking what plants are. Build up a collection and compare between at least three resources - one photograph isn’t enough as plants change so much across the seasons. And use your senses - lots of people think wild garlic is a beginner’s plant, but there are lots of toxic lookalikes. None of them smell like garlic, though, that’s the key thing.

‘I know a lot about what plants to eat now, but I didn’t need to know this much to start foraging. Just a few wild plants in your diet can improve your health.’

Lucy Cuzzocrea is perfectly at home in the woodland - and has made foraging her career after being disillusioned with politics - Credit: kgphotography.co.uk

Spending time out in nature foraging for food, and feeling the benefits of this lifestyle, led Lucy to want to share her knowledge with other women. ‘I’m a massive feminist,’ she says. ‘I realised that so much of what we experience as women is traumatic, and we don’t even realise it’s trauma, we just think it’s how we should live. We need to not be judged or given advice, but instead to have a safe space to figure things out. We have the answers to our own problems.’

So she decided to branch out, launching ‘Wild Women’ walks and retreats. ‘I took a group of women into the woods one day, we did some foraging, drank wild teas, created a sharing circle for people to speak uninterrupted. There’s been tears, there’s been laughter, there’s been so much healing. It’s empowering and lovely. Women tell me it’s life-changing.’

As we move into autumn, there’s one key ingredient that Lucy will be scouring the fields and hedgerows for, though it might not be one you’d expect… ‘Nettle seeds,’ she says. ‘Not a lot of people know about them, but they are powerhouses of nutrients. They are amazing energy givers, full of magnesium, anti-inflammatory, and adaptogenic, which supports the body to adapt to stress. I eat them fresh, dry them out so my stock of them lasts all year. Just a heaped tablespoon in porridge, soup or even spag bol is enough. They have a lovely nutty taste.’

Lucy Cuzzocrea, Wild Roots Foraging - Credit: kgphotograpy.co.uk

She might know all of nature’s tastiest ingredients, but she isn’t about to keep them all for herself. ‘We have to be sustainable and think about our own impact with foraging. Only take what we need and if there’s not enough to leave plenty behind, don’t take any at all.

wildrootsforaging.co.uk





Quick questions… finish the sentence

Wild means… free

Women are… strong

Autumn is… beautiful

Three women I’d love to meet are… Activist and landscape designer Mary Reynolds, writer Maya Angelou, researcher Brené Brown

The best place in Yorkshire is… the place I go the most is probably Saltburn. Sorry, Guisborough!

One thing we should all start doing, today, to improve the natural world is… forage!





The biodiversity pioneer

Helen Neave, Make it Wild

Helen Neave bought a woodland - and has never stopped planting - Credit: Make It Wild

You might not assume an environmentalist would be a dab hand with a scalpel, but Helen Neave is no ordinary environmentalist. Formerly a pioneer of surgical education, specialising in ear, nose and throat, she has held important roles at a strategic health authority and the Royal College of Surgeons.

‘I was quite a pioneer,’ she says. ‘It was unusual for a surgeon to have a masters in education, to even be a woman in surgery, to take maternity leave, to work less than full time.’

What made things more unusual was that, as well as her work in education, carrying out surgery, and raising a family, Helen had developed an interest in saving the planet.

‘While I was still operating, about 12 years ago, my husband Christopher and I bought our first piece of land. It was 26 acres of rough grazing in Kirk Hammerton near York. We wanted to give it back to nature, but we didn’t really know how that would look. We were advised to plant a lot of trees, so we planted 18,000.

‘When the trees reached about six years old, and were starting to establish as a woodland, we realised we’d done what we set out to do. We’d supported biodiversity. It was just buzzing with life.

‘I was ready for my next challenge, so we decided to do it again and try to make a business out of it, and Make it Wild was born.’

Next up came Bank Woods near Harrogate, which they bought in 2016. They now have seven sites. Make it Wild offers tree dedications and other nature dedications like bird boxes, carbon offsetting through tree planting, and a holiday cottage adjoining Bank Woods. There are also plans afoot for a meeting space.

‘Carbon offsetting is our biggest growth area,’ says Helen. ‘We’re very holistic, we send pictures of the trees we plant. You’re in contact with the leaves and branches, it’s not an anonymous tree when you carbon offset with us.’

Doing her bit for the environment isn’t just a business though, it’s a vocation. ‘We’ve planted 55,000 trees to date, and are acutely conscious of changes to the climate,’ she says. ‘It’s been very noticeable the past few years how dry April has been, as we traditionally finish planting at the end of March, but those much-needed April showers haven’t happened.

‘I absolutely feel we need to decarbonise. Society will have to be revolutionised. We can’t offset ourselves out of this mess, we can’t pretend it’s business as usual, oh, and I’ll plant a few trees. It’s time to sit up and take notice.’

makeitwild.co.uk

Quick questions… finish the sentence

Wild means… uninhibited, deeply connected to the natural world and one’s own true nature

Women are… going to rescue the planet

Autumn is… a time for letting go

Three women I’d love to meet are… Emmeline Pankhurst, Greta Thunberg, Sharon Blackie (the author of 'If Women Rose Rooted')

The best place in Yorkshire is… Nidderdale

One thing we should all start doing, today, to improve the natural world is… eat less meat





The off-grid innovator

Verity Bellamy, Coast and Camplight

Loving - and sharing - a love of the off-grid life, Verity Bellamy and her rescue dogs Vince and Lenny - Credit: Nick Hodgson

‘I’ve always loved festivals and camping, being out in the wild, but as I started getting older, my sore back made me realise I need my home comforts, too.’

And so Verity Bellamy neatly sums up the philosophy behind the glamping business she set up with her partner Ed (plus rescue mutts Vince and Lenny) at Low Rigg farm near Whitby. It’s off-grid, getting back to nature - with a much-appreciated glamorous touch.

‘That’s been my favourite bit about setting up the campsites [there are currently three, with another in the pipeline]. I love searching in junk shops and charity shops for second-hand bits to reuse and recycle. And each of the campsites is themed, which is fun. Camp four will have a lookout theme as its site has views over Whitby Abbey, so I’ve got some ships in bottles and other bits to start us off.

‘Reusing and recycling is really important to me. Some things are on their third or fourth use at the site.’

There’s no phone reception at the campsites, which is definitely a selling point rather than a drawback. The Coast and Camplight website has a charming list of suggestions of everything to do when you find yourself phoneless and out in nature, from making daisy chains and climbing trees to playing cards and reading a book. Remember those days?

‘Families come to stay and the children just play all day,’ says Verity. ‘Their parents say they’ve got their children back. It feels like we’re recreating our own childhoods.’

Before she met Ed in 2010, Verity worked in public health. ‘Not very exciting, but I was making a difference,’ she says. ‘We travelled around on his narrowboat, so we had plenty of experience of living off-grid, self-sufficiently, using things like solar panels and conserving water.’

When the time came to put down roots and set up their campsite endeavour, the couple had the perfect site in mind - the farm where Ed grew up and his parents still lived. ‘We read Wilding by Isabella Tree, and it spoke to us,’ she says. ‘When we got here we planted 400 trees and nature is planting even more. It looked like a bowling green at first as it had had sheep on it, but now we get deer, a barn owl hunting over the site, foxes, badgers, voles squeaking in the long grass, deer mooching about while having a coffee.

‘I’m really proud that we’ve actually done it and not just sat down the pub saying we would. It’s not hard work, it’s lovely.’

coastandcamplight.co.uk



Quick questions… finish the sentence

Wild means… nature

Women are… amazing

Autumn is… beautiful

Three women I’d love to meet are… rewilding pioneer Isabella Tree, forager Monica Wilde and Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis

The best place in Yorkshire is… I should say Whitby, but also Hebden Bridge. Both mean different things to me

One thing we should all start doing, today, to improve the natural world is… stop mowing the grass.



