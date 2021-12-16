My Festive Weekend: Lucy Pittaway

Artist Lucy Pittaway created our festive cover image on this edition. She lives near Richmond with her young twins and husband Neil.

How I spend my days in the run up to Christmas

We are very busy at work with four galleries and website orders so it’s pretty full on making sure those final orders are all out in time for the big day. In the evenings at home, there’s generally lots of present-wrapping, whilst watching our favourite family Christmas movies like Home Alone or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Aside from last year, we always try to go to the local panto with all the family too, as it gets us all into the Christmas spirit.

When does Christmas start for you?

Early, very early! We talk about Christmas in springtime at work and start to get the ball rolling, planning the collections, calendars and cards. At home it’s early too. I try to get lots of Christmas shopping done in October and the rest done by the first couple of weeks in November. The decs are up by the second week in November too, before it gets crazy busy at work. Everyone tells us we are way too premature, but we love it!

Who do you spend it with?

It's usually a long drawn-out affair with various family members over a few days. I have quite a large family, step-parents and in-laws etc, so we have about four Christmases at various homes and often host at least once over the few days. The kids love it as it keeps the magic going that bit longer and we all end up fat as butter by the time we’re through, swearing we never want to see another Christmas dinner or pudding again!

How will the day pan out

It will be a ridiculously early start of around 5:45am because the kids are always beside themselves with excitement, which of course I absolutely love to see. Stockings opened upstairs before heading downstairs to see if Santa has been and left any more gifts! We then have a lovely family breakfast around the table, call a few family members to wish them a Happy Christmas before putting on the Christmas tunes and either getting the lunch ready or heading out to visit family. This year we are going to my sisters-in-law’s. The kids love spending time running around with their cousins, showing off their new toys, whilst the adults enjoy a glass of wine or two! After lunch we sometimes go for a walk, then open gifts with family and play a few silly games before heading back home to settle in for the evening with a nice glass of mulled wine by the fire and maybe another Christmas movie for good measure!

Any family traditions

When the kids were young we always used to spread reindeer dust along our driveway so that Santa and his Reindeer could find us easily and that tradition has always stuck. We just have to do that on Christmas Eve! Elf-on-the-shelf makes his annual appearance and entertains us with his mischievous antics. We also love to make and decorate a gingerbread house, make a few festive door wreaths and decorations for ourselves and family members and we always buy and deliver gifts to local drop off centres for children from underprivileged backgrounds.

Favourite festive cocktails and food treats

Last year I tried egg nog for the first time and I have to say that I really enjoyed it, but it still doesn’t beat a Bailey’s latte! Every year I look forward to all the gorgeous party food that comes out and I’m a real foodie so will eat just about anything so long as there’s no wheat in it! One of my favourite indulgent treats though is simply a baked camembert cheese scored with cloves of garlic buried inside and tortillas to dip! A perfect pre dinner treat!

Fresh air destinations for a Boxing Day walk

We are usually visiting or hosting family on Boxing Day so don’t often go walking but if we did, I’d enjoy the walk around Easby Abbey as much as anything.

A perfect present you remember from childhood

My three story Sindy doll house with the lift up the side. I loved that so much and literally spent hours playing with it. I think it was as tall as me at the time! I made extra pieces of furniture and ornaments for it and just loved whiling away the hours playing role play with my dolls.

New year is all about ....

A cosy night in with friends and family or just simply with my husband and our twins. We generally aren’t too bothered about New Year after all the celebrating we’ve done over Christmas. This year we are doing something different though and heading to the Lakes with friends. Our plan is, if it’s dry weather we might all walk up one of the local hills and see the New Year in there and watch the fireworks in the town below. We’ll see!

Hopes for the year ahead

My hopes for the year ahead are for my family and friends to be happy and healthy and to be a little more stress-free. Nothing about these last couple of years has been easy and I just hope that the world recovers somewhat, from many different perspectives, in the year ahead.