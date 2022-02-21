A cuppa with... Essex author Samuel Fisher, author of 'Wivenhoe'

Meet Samuel Fisher, author of Wivenhoe, a gripping new book based in the town

A writer, bookseller and publisher from Essex, Sam decided to set his haunting new novel in his hometown. His debut book, The Chameleon (Salt, 2018), was longlisted for the Desmond Elliot Prize and won the Betty Trask award in 2019. He co-owns Burley Fisher Books in Hackney and is a director of Peninsula Press; he is also the editor of Isabel Waidner, who won the Goldsmiths Prize in 2021. Hannah Gildart catches up with Sam to find out about his life growing up in Essex and how it has influenced his work.





Tell us about where you grew up in Essex. Has the county left a big impression on you?

I grew up in Wivenhoe, a village just outside Colchester. I don't think anyone could grow up in Essex and not be imprinted by the place! I've increasingly found that the image projected of the county on TV doesn't match my experiences growing up there. There's less focus on rural, estuary Essex. So, when I was writing this book, that was at the front of my mind.

Sunset over Wivenhoe - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto





You're a writer, bookseller and publisher – where did your love of books start?

I honestly can't remember. Ever since I was able to read, I had a book in my hand. Both my parents are big readers so I have them to thank. My interest in writing came later, not until I was at university. I was in bands in my teens and wrote lyrics, but had never considered writing fiction because it seemed too daunting.

Your new novel, Wivenhoe, is inspired by your hometown. Can you give us an insight into the story?

It's set in alternate present in which it has been snowing for a year. No one really knows whether it will stop. The story is set the day after a young man is murdered and centres on two characters coming to terms with their complicity in what has happened. Wivenhoe, and the surrounding landscape, are buried and made unrecognisable by the snow. I wanted to explore what happens when people are alienated from the place they live, when it's made unfamiliar. It made sense to use the place that is most familiar to me to explore this!





Wivenhoe is set in an alternate present - Credit: Corsair

What has been your career highlight so far?

As a writer, I would say winning the Betty Trask Award for my first book (the ceremony was in Southwark Cathedral – very fancy). As a bookseller, it was probably making my first sale at Burley Fisher Books, the bookshop I opened with my friend Jason in 2016; it was the realisation of a lifelong dream. And as a publisher, it would be publishing Sterling Karat Gold by Isabel Waidner, which won the Goldsmiths Prize in 2021. Isabel is doing things with the novel that no one else is, and it was hugely gratifying to have a hand in bringing their work to a wider audience.

Do you have a favourite book? One that you turn to time and again?

I'm not a huge re-reader, partially because I'm a bookseller and there are always so many exciting new books arriving at the shop. However, Envelope Poems by Emily Dickenson has been a steady source of inspiration. They are dream-like fragments that she scribbled on envelopes at the end of her life. They are sleepily domestic but prick with spear-point insight, the words drifting and meandering around the torn edges of the page to resolve with thumping resonance. I wanted to replicate this radical and soporific disintegration in the novel.





Can you tell us what you're working on next?

It's another novel about climate (set some years after Wivenhoe), in which the unpredictable weather gives everyone migraines. I can't say any more than that because if I talk too much about what I'm working on, I lose the fragile thread that pulls me onwards!





Wivenhoe is out February 3, 2022, Corsair, hardback, £12.99.







