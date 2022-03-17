Meet the Essex woman who's been appointed to golf's most senior position, PGA Captain

By Mica Bale

In a sport that has been largely male-dominated since its inception, Sarah Bennett, PGA Professional, has made history in 2022 as the second-ever woman appointed to the sport’s most senior position as PGA Captain. She is also a proud Essex native who shares her expertise by coaching people of all ages and levels of experience

Sarah is an experienced Tournament Golf Professional and Coach who has won countless awards, competed around the world, has been involved with numerous charities through her involvement in the sport and is now holding one of the most prestigious positions in golf as Captain. She also runs Golfing Girl, offering ladies’ individual and group golf lessons at Three Rivers Golf Club

Sarah explains a little about how she first came to pick up her clubs, ‘It all began at the age of 12 with an old club. It was something I took to immediately. I progressed with the local club professional but it was the legendary Beverly Lewis who took me under her wing. It went from there and within four years I turned professional. My parents did not play golf but were very supportive about my decision to pursue golf as my career.’

Sarah coaches people of all ages and abilities - Credit: Bob Braine Photography

So, what are some of the challenges that Sarah has had to overcome? She explains, ‘Well, at first it was a question of finding someone to play with as very few girls played in the 80s, so I played with the boys. Looking back, it helped my game playing from the same teeing ground. I had to develop speed and power at an early age. As the Essex Girls Head Coach, I spend time introducing girls to the sport.’

Sarah would go on to tour the world, playing in tournaments across the continents for several decades, including in the high-status and highly competitive European Ladies Tour and later becoming U18 East Regional England coach. She comments, ‘I can’t put a price on the lessons that golf and the diversity of the game’s life experiences has taught me. Golf is so much more than the technical element; it requires so much mental and psychological input – not forgetting nutrition. It’s important to develop these factors as a coach.’

Another unexpected challenge came in the form of a medical diagnosis, which meant that throughout all these successful competitions, Sarah had been coping with a vestibular issue affecting her balance. Recognising that her passion for golf would never diminish, she took her PGA degree and started her coaching career. ‘I learned a lot about myself during my rehab, which has been instrumental in forging my pathway. Coaching people through golf has been fantastic; I love the daily challenge and variety, and I am blessed to start the day doing something I love.’

Sarah urges women to take part in the game for its health and social benefits - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Golf can often be perceived as a largely solitary game and yet Sarah comments that there’s a real community. ‘People come to me for all sorts of reasons. Sometimes ladies have seen their husbands enjoy golf, others want an opportunity to make friends, meet people, to gain some confidence, help them with their health. I always say that golf is for everyone. You don’t even have to be sporty. Through Golfing Girl, my clients have made friends from the group sessions and are now playing all over Essex and abroad. It's a wonderful network to be a part of and one that I am proud of.’

Along with her work in the golfing world, which now sees Sarah based at the Three Rivers Golf and Country Club near Chelmsford, she has also been the dynamo behind various charities. She explains, ‘Before the Invictus Games, I established an event called Golf For Recovery, which opened up golfing opportunities for injured service personnel. These people were incredible and they had overcome so much both mentally and physically. I invited players from all the recovery centres in the UK to play at a central location. As a result, a tournament was established.’

I asked Sarah what the proudest moment in her long career has been. She says, ‘To be honest, I think the proudest moment of my career was when Bev [Lewis] asked me to present her cup. She’s someone who I’ve always respected and has been such an instrumental friend and mentor.’ Sadly, Beverly Lewis passed away in 2019 after a long battle with leukaemia.

With 2022 seeing Sarah become PGA Captain, how is she feeling about the role? She says, ‘The role is such an honour and one that I am ready to embrace; I already have plans in place. It’s a shame Bev won’t be physically by my side, but I know she will provide me with the strength for my year ahead. I'd love to have been able to go, “Look, Bev!” I stand by my saying: golf is for everyone. Why not give it a go in 2022?’