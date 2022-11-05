The amateur code-cracker who discovered an ancient language

Born a century ago in Wheathampstead, an amateur code-cracker opened up the world of one of the most exciting archaeological discoveries of the age by deciphering a language that had been silent for 3,500 years

In 1953, architect Michael Ventris gave a widely attended lecture in London. His subject was his recent decipherment of a mysterious ancient script known as Minoan Linear B. Its language, he demonstrated, was an archaic dialect of ancient Greek half a millennium older than Homer’s, dating from about 1450 BC—making it the oldest readable European writing. The following day, a Times leader article declared the decipherment might reveal the origins of Homer’s poetry. Since it was printed next to a piece celebrating the conquest of Mount Everest, the decipherment was quickly dubbed ‘the Everest of Greek archaeology’ - to Ventris’ considerable embarrassment.

The story begins in 1900, when Sir Arthur Evans began excavating in Crete Homer’s ‘great city’, Knossos. The eminent archaeologist discovered what he believed was the palace of the legendary King Minos as mythologised by Homer - the site of the labyrinth of the deadly Minotaur. He also dug up fairly primitive characters scratched with a stylus into clay tablets. He dubbed them ‘Linear Script of Class B’ to distinguish them from similar-looking characters on archaeologically older tablets, ‘Linear Script of Class A’. Evans tried passionately to decipher these Minoan scripts, but died in 1941 without a breakthrough.

Archaeologist and Knossos excavator Sir Arthur Evans (1851-1941) by Sir William Richmond, 1907 - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

As a boy growing up in Herts, Michael Ventris was far from being deeply interested in the classical world. However, he showed extraordinary ability in both classical and modern European languages. Aged seven he studied a book in German on the Egyptian hieroglyphs. In 1936 he went on a school trip to a London exhibition on the Minoan world, by chance he met Evans, who showed the boys some Linear B clay tablets. Ventris was transfixed.

In 1940, aged just 18, he published his first academic article on the Minoan scripts. Here he proposed, following Evans, the Linear B language could not be Greek; Ventris favoured a language similar to Etruscan, a non-Indo-European language, and maintained this incorrect view up to the very announcement of his decipherment. However, his youthful article attracted the attention of Sir John Myres, Evans’s friend and executor, who asked for Ventris’ help.

Michael Ventris, whose passion for languages led to his unlocking the meanings of the mysterious clay tablets - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Continuing his interest in the script, from 1940-48, without attending university, Ventris trained at the Architectural Association School in London, with a wartime break as an RAF navigator. His architectural training and lack of conventional academic education contributed to his success in decipherment. Architecture trained him to recognise patterns behind raw visual data, and to welcome group working. In 1949, while beginning architectural practice, Ventris started an intense study of the Minoan scripts. His breakthrough occurred in 1952 when he analysed groups of three similar-looking sign groups that apparently demonstrated the existence of grammatical inflection. Ventris guessed they might be the names of Cretan towns and their ethnica, for example ‘Knossos’, ‘Knossian men’, ‘Knossian women’.

Crete clay tablets with Linear B script in Heraklion Museum - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

His guess enabled him to allot phonetic values to the triplets’ sign groups, which then allowed him to identify the phonetic values of other sign groups. The resulting transliterations were recognisable as words written in archaic Greek. He excitedly informed Myres: ‘Though it runs completely counter to everything I’ve said in the past, I’m now almost completely convinced that the tablets are in GREEK.’ Shortly after, Ventris boldly announced his preliminary results in a historic BBC radio talk.

This was heard by John Chadwick, a university classicist with wartime cryptographic experience. Ventris and Chadwick now collaborated on the decipherment. It received overwhelming support in May 1953 with the discovery of Linear B tablets at ancient Pylos on mainland Greece—not on Crete. One showed pictographic representations of tripod cauldrons and goblets that matched almost perfectly with the accompanying descriptions in Linear B, as translated by Ventris and Chadwick. The four-handled goblet reminded them of King Nestor’s four-handled cup, as mentioned in Homer’s Iliad. In 1956, Ventris and Chadwick rapidly published a seminal book, clearly stating Linear B must be a form of Greek contemporary with the excavations on the Greek mainland—not Evans’s unknown ‘Minoan’ language.

Ventris, who had returned to architectural practice in early 1956, spurning all offers of an academic career, was killed in a car crash near Hatfield just as this magnum opus appeared. Always a complex personality, he had been suffering for some months from depression at his lack of progress as an architect. His gravestone reads simply: ‘MICHAEL VENTRIS WHO FIRST READ THE MINOAN LINEAR B SCRIPT AS GREEK 1922-1956’. His obsession with cracking the script of the earliest known written European language illuminated the economic and military world of the ancient Greek world, hidden in dust for thousands of years.

Andrew Robinson is the author of The Man Who Deciphered Linear B: The Story of Michael Ventris, on which was based the BBC TV drama-documentary, A Very English Genius