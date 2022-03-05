Teacher, author and photographer Lauren Stout who chronicled the people of Bollington during lockdown pictured at the launch of her People of Bollington book - Credit: Richard Buck

During the bleakest days of the January 2021 lockdown, Lauren Stout discovered a book called Humans of New York by Brandon Stanton – a photographic census of Manhattan. A colleague suggested she created something similar for Bollington.

Here is what happened next, in schoolteacher Lauren’s own words and photography

I used my time between working during the 2020 lockdown to shoot doorstep portraits of Bollington residents to raise money for Hope Central Foodbank.

This venture was a huge success and saw the birth of Little Lens Photography, my photography business specialising in newborn, family and outdoor shoots.

Lauren Stout and her husband Rob at the launch of her People of Bollington book - Credit: Richard Buck

When a colleague suggested I did a Bollington book, I put out a post on Facebook to see if anybody would be interested in being photographed and within a couple of days I was inundated.

The majority of the portraits I captured for this book were taken outside to comply with Covid guidelines. I hadn’t really understood the magnitude of the project I was about to undertake, and I questioned whether or not anybody would be interested in reading about a little Cheshire village and its residents, but it turns out, they were.

The book has about 120 different residents pictured, including children and dogs.

My love affair with Bollington started 12 years ago when I started my career as a teacher. After growing up in a suburban town, the idea of a tight-knit, close community was relatively new to me.

I remember the utter delight as we collected the keys to our very first home, a beautiful cottage on Palmerston Street.

The first few weeks were almost like being on holiday and, if I’m totally honest, the novelty of Bollington hasn’t yet worn off, I doubt it ever will.

Twelve years later, I am still happily working as a teacher at Bollington St John’s Primary School; I am so wonderfully lucky to work as part of such of an amazing team, more than a team – a family.

During our time in Bollington, my husband, Rob, and I have made many friends and hold such happy memories of this remarkable place – it will forever be my home.

Late last year the dreams of my portraits becoming a book became a reality. My designer and I worked tirelessly to create People of Bollington: Chronicles of a Community. The book brings together beautiful photographs of Bollington residents old and young, accompanied by their childhood memories and what brought them to their Happy Valley.

The support for this project from the whole community has been nothing short of amazing. I only hope I have done them justice. We recently held an amazing launch party at Bollington Arts Centre, which gave all of the participants of the book a chance to come together and celebrate its success.

Copies of my book have made it to all corners of the globe and been sent to former Bollington residents living in Australia, North America and South Africa. Thank you to the people of Bollington for trusting me to tell their stories. A huge thank you also goes out to Rob and my family and friends for supporting me with this project and always believing in me.

People of Bollington

Sunitha Southern - Credit: Lauren Stout

Sunitha Southern

I’m Sunitha Southern from Bengaluru in southern India. In 2016 I moved to the UK with my British-born husband. In June 2016 I stumbled across Bollington while internet searching for our forever home in the UK and I am so glad Bollington is my home now.

When we came here we were just a couple, pregnant, with no friends or family, but now we have a son who goes to St Gregory’s Primary School, friends who are now family and we own a business, The Indian Goat, which is well supported by the community.

Bollington is one big family, living in different houses, looking out for each other in sickness, health, happiness and in sadness.



Tom Higgins - Credit: Lauren Stout

Tom Higgins

I started my mobile bar business, Brewbox, in 2015 and focused on events and weddings up until ’rona stopped us having fun. I have a very strong passion for sustainability and reduce/reuse/recycle.

I serve local beer and gin from Bollington and Macclesfield. Bollington has overwhelmed me this past year; I love living here. It’s such a picturesque village, and the kindness and generosity of strangers is incredible.

I left to drive around France in the summer of 2020 and the whole street waved us off. I am really looking forward to starting up the events again and getting out into the village with my dog. There’s always a friendly face to talk to on the Rec.

Fin Foote - Credit: Lauren Stout

Fin Foote

I decided to run two-and-a-half miles a day when lockdown started. I wanted to do it for East Cheshire Hospice because we were going to do the Splash Out family water challenge but it all had to be cancelled so the hospice was going to lose loads of money.

I enjoyed the running so much – it kept me fit and was all for a good cause. The support from the community was overwhelming. I carried on after school closed again and now want to hit £10,000 by doing organised runs.

Heidi and Ava Reid - Credit: Lauren Stout

Heidi and Ava Reid

I’m a mum to two grown-up kids, married to my sitcom-writing husband and run my award-winning wedding accessory business, Glorious by Heidi, from a studio in Macclesfield. As a parent to a child with a disability, I am passionate about seeing an improvement in opportunities for, and a more positive representation of, people living with disability.

I moved to Bollington in 1997 when my husband was offered a job at an advertising agency based in Prestbury and we were looking for somewhere to rent near there.

We were actually driving to view a house in Macclesfield when we saw a signpost off the Silk Road that said ‘Bollington’ and thought we should take a look. We fell in love instantly.

Jane Ewington - Credit: Lauren Stout

Jane Ewington

I am originally from Manchester and after a few bouts of travel and working abroad, I came home to experience all matter of materials by doing a degree in three-dimensional design. It wasn’t until I moved to Bollington 19 years ago that I fired up the old kiln I had used for glasswork in the late 1990s.

While my baby son slept, out came the clay, and my passion for ceramics grew. I am now enjoying new experiences at a studio in Pott Shrigley I share with another potter, Rachael Clarke. It is so easy to be inspired by the surrounding countryside and the warmth of the people here is very encouraging. It’s thanks to them that

I continue in this practice.

Mike Waldron - Credit: Lauren Stout

Mike Waldron

As a family, we returned to the region after a period of living in southwest France. We hit upon Bollington serendipitously. It has been a ‘Goldilocks’ place for us: close to the wildness of the peaks and accessible for the vibrancy of the city.

This has been a key factor in allowing me to return to and embrace my original career as a painter and mark-maker. The diversity, proximity and drama of the landscape are my great attraction to Bollington.

I tend never to deal in the currency of regret, although I would have liked to have found my wonderful studio in the Adelphi Mill earlier in my life, as I find it a space very conducive to creativity. And it’s great to walk to work.

Ailsa McPhee - Credit: Lauren Stout

Ailsa McPhee

My goal is to inspire the nation to use music and dance to celebrate – daily… not just at weekends or family celebrations. I moved to Bollington during the first lockdown with my daughter and we are truly grateful for the generosity of our community. Public dance is my way of saying ‘thank you’ and ‘do this to feel good’.

Music and dance has held me strong. My advice: play music as soon as you can in your day. Have a wiggle, have a dance before you leave the house.

Why I love Bollington? The incredible vastness of the love of the people who live here. Such big hearts. After living in London, I still get very excited when a stranger smiles and says hello – keep doing this, it really is magic.

Chris Parker - Credit: Lauren Stout

Chris Parker

I was born in Hednesford in Staffordshire in 1942. I taught in the East End of London, which was perhaps the most challenging part of my career. I also taught in Kent and the West Midlands before becoming headteacher at Handforth and then Disley.

My philosophy was that every child is good at something – let’s find it, develop it and boost their confidence in themselves. As for my time here in Bollington, I’d suggest this saying: ‘There are no strangers here, just friends you’ve not yet met.’

Andrew McMullan - Credit: Lauren Stout

Andrew McMullan

I moved to Bollington in 1995 (so I guess I’m still classed as a ‘slow-in’). I ran my own garden design and build business here for more than 10 years before moving into looking after large private gardens.

Both my boys were born and raised here and I feel very rooted to the village. I love the community feel, pubs, restaurants and the people we have got to know over the past 25 years. I feel so lucky to be able to step out of my front door and onto the hills and fields.

I couldn’t imagine a better place. I’m lucky to be able to get out on the hills or along the canal with our dog, all within a few minutes of leaving my house and with the people I love.

Sophie Hocking (left) and Megan Malone, ROOTSTOCK - Credit: Lauren Stout

Meg Malone and Soph Hocking

The rise in plastic pollution and the disassociation of health from natural living birthed ROOTSTOCK – our project created in the first lockdown to re-root everyday lives, to develop healthier, happier and more sustainable living. Bollington means a lot to us. As small business owners, this community means the world.

There is an emphasis on support and loyalty to small, independent businesses, which we love. The shared passion for Bollington is incredible; you can feel it. We are blessed to be situated in such a beautiful space. And what better purpose in life than to promote the love and care for where we live?

