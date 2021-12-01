Nihal Arthanayake takes a Winter Walk from Arnside for BBC Four

A new set of guest walkers reflect on life experiences as they explore dramatic landscapes with only a 360-degree camera for company in BBC Four’s Winter Walks.

The second series sees familiar faces talk candidly about inner thoughts, emotions and lost loved ones while out for a crisp stroll on different routes.

It begins with Amanda Owen who reveals what life is really like living and working as a shepherdess, while exploring familiar territory in Wensleydale and Raydale.

Author and broadcaster Alastair Campbell then openly discusses his battle with mental health while walking across the snow-covered hillsides of Ribblesdale.

The series later joins Reverend Kate Bottley who reflects on her faith. And on Thursday December 2 at 7.30pm, the quiet and stillness of broadcaster and radio DJ Nihal Arthanayake’s walk in northern Lancashire gives him a fresh perspective on work and relationships.

As a recent resident of the north west, Nihal is keen to discover what is on his doorstep. Starting in the coastal town of Arnside and looking out over the mudflats of Morecambe Bay, Nihal heads south with just his 360-degree camera for company.

The solitude of his walk gives him time to ‘declutter’ his mind and reflect on the importance of solitude.

Along the way, Nihal passes Arnside Tower. Views from the top of Arnside Knott and from hidden coves on the Silverdale coast showcase the beauty of this corner of the country, and give Nihal fresh perspectives on his work and relationships.

Nihal Arthanayake with a twisted yew tree behind on Arnside Knott - Credit: BBC/Atypical Media Ltd/Tim Smith

Along the way, all four walkers meet the characters who are familiar with the local terrain. The guest presenters also uncover secret histories, breath-taking views and unwind in the gentle sounds of nature.

Nihal Arthanayake says: ‘I got a huge amount from this series, perhaps most importantly I learned how important it is to slow down and take things at a gentler pace. It’s amazing what we miss out on when we are rushing around on city time.’

Alastair Campbell says: ‘A winter walk in the county of my birth… what’s not to love? Something definitely happens to the mind when you’re walking. It’s also remarkable how quickly you get into the feeling that it’s normal to be walking along talking to yourself. It’s almost like interviewing yourself. I did find I opened up with myself much more than I thought I would.’

Alastair Campbell's walk explored Ribblesdale - Credit: BBC/Atypical Media Ltd/Tim Smith

* Winter Walks is a co-commission by BBC Four and BBC England. It has been produced by Atypical. The four-part series started on November 29 and is available on BBC iPlayer. Nihal Arthanayake’s Lancashire walk will be broadcast on Thursday December 2 at 7.30pm on BBC Four.