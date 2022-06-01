Noddy Holder celebrates wife's debut novel
Famous faces from Liverpool life were invited to Come Together for the launch of a book with a Beatles theme.
Suzan Holder chose the Liverpool Beatles Museum in Matthew Street as the venue to celebrate the publication of her debut novel, Shake It Up, Beverley. The rock and roll rom-com traces the quest for love by a hapless 50-something Beatles fan.
Among the guests were Mike McCartney, brother of Paul McCartney, and Roag Best, founder of the museum, and half-brother of the 'fifth Beatle', Pete Best.
Suzan’s own musical family also celebrated with her, including husband Noddy Holder, frontman of Slade, and their son Django who provided the musical accompaniment with his outfit The Featherstones.
The event was hosted by Radio City broadcaster Pete Price, and fellow Radio City presenter Leanne Campbell performed an extract from the book as ‘Beatles Bev’.
Suzan said she was inspired to write the book after visiting Django when he was studying at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts. She admitted writing it had shaken up the lives of Noddy and herself but that the Slade frontman had taken it all in his stride.
‘You can’t shake a rocker,’ said Suzan ‘They just roll with it.’