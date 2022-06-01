Noddy Holder and Suzan Holder share a moment together at the book launch - Credit: Dan Bentley

Suzan Holder with Roag Best, half-brother of the 'fifth Beatle' Pete Best, and son of The Beatles manager Neil Aspinall, and founder of the Magical Beatles Museum, Liverpool where the book launch was held - Credit: Dan Bentley

Famous faces from Liverpool life were invited to Come Together for the launch of a book with a Beatles theme.

Actor Paddy Rowan with Suzan Holder - Credit: Dan Bentley

Suzan Holder chose the Liverpool Beatles Museum in Matthew Street as the venue to celebrate the publication of her debut novel, Shake It Up, Beverley. The rock and roll rom-com traces the quest for love by a hapless 50-something Beatles fan.

Mike McCartney, brother of Beatle Paul, gives Suzan a congratulatory hug - Credit: Dan Bentley

Among the guests were Mike McCartney, brother of Paul McCartney, and Roag Best, founder of the museum, and half-brother of the 'fifth Beatle', Pete Best.

Suzan Holder's debut novel, Shake it Up, Beverley - Credit: Dan Bentley

Christine Colbert of pre-loved designer fashion boutique Dress Cheshire, who launched a competition to celebrate Suzan Holder’s book launch - Credit: Dan Bentley

Adding a musical note to the book launch are The Featherstones, with Django Holder, right, and actor/musician Chris Mohan, left - Credit: Dan Bentley

Suzan’s own musical family also celebrated with her, including husband Noddy Holder, frontman of Slade, and their son Django who provided the musical accompaniment with his outfit The Featherstones.

Beth Fox with Noddy Holder – Beth is the partner of Noddy and Suzan's son, Django - Credit: Dan Bentley

The event was hosted by Radio City broadcaster Pete Price, and fellow Radio City presenter Leanne Campbell performed an extract from the book as ‘Beatles Bev’.

Broadcaster Pete Price who hosted the launch pictured with Leanne Campbell, host of Radio City’s Breakfast Show - Credit: Dan Bentley

Suzan said she was inspired to write the book after visiting Django when he was studying at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts. She admitted writing it had shaken up the lives of Noddy and herself but that the Slade frontman had taken it all in his stride.

‘You can’t shake a rocker,’ said Suzan ‘They just roll with it.’

The decorated cupcakes recognising the link between The Beatles and Suzan’s novel - Credit: Dan Bentley



