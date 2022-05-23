3 North-West skincare brands you should know about

If you want it done right... Meet four Cheshire women who have launched their own skincare collections - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Frustrated at not being able to find high quality skincare that suited their own specific needs, these four North-West women decided to do it for themselves

Amy Frith, BASE Skincare

Amy, who lives in Hartford, trained as a skin clinician due to her own experiences as a teenager.

Amy Frith, founder of BASE Skincare - Credit: Sadie Sherran

‘I suffered really badly with acne,’ she says. ‘I was drawn to a career in skincare because I am so aware of how the condition of your skin can affect everything about you; how you feel, how you present yourself...’

Amy worked for clinics first in Manchester and next in London, before returning home to Cheshire with her boyfriend and taking the opportunity to establish her own business, Aesthetics at Home, travelling to clients’ home to deliver high-end facials.

‘One thing I heard over and over again was my clients telling me they had a muddle of different products and brands, weren’t sure what ingredients were right for their skin, and were just confused by all the skincare options - too many choices and not enough knowledge of what was really needed.

BASE skincare was launched by Amy Frith to simplify every woman's daily skincare routine - Credit: Jade Alana Photography

‘I always used a simple five-step-system philosophy, which is what I would prescribe to my clients, but obviously using someone else’s brand. It was my dream to create just one kit, something to help my clients just follow the same routine, every morning and every evening, for the best results with the least effort.’

In effect, what Amy has created is a capsule wardrobe for your skin, taking all the stress out of shopping and in its place putting a simple daily routine you don’t even need to think about.

‘I have developed very clear ‘skinstructions’ to accompany the skincare,’ she says, ‘to walk people through each step – it’s a bit like having me in the bathroom – so they don’t get confused when they get the kit.

‘My other goal was to keep it all to a minimum. You know what it’s like, when you go and look at even just a single brand’s range – they got seven moisturisers and three serums and four cleansers... I wanted to perfect each of my products so it’s the only serum you will need, the only cleanser you’ll need, the only moisturiser. The serum is a three-in-one treatment – we put all the serums you’ll ever need in one bottle, just to simplify it.’

Just five steps to beautifully cared for skin - Credit: Jade Alana Photography

Amy spent months researching and visiting skin labs across the UK, finally choosing to work with a family-run concern in Yorkshire.

‘I think I’ve been to every product manufacturer in the UK. It was very important to me my products were made in the UK, that it was cruelty-free, vegan and that it was all in glass packaging, also made in the UK. It took 18 months to get it right. Once I was happy, I tested it with my clients, who were very happy to be the ‘guinea pigs’, testing my products, the ease of the routine and the instructions I had written.’

BASE is an acronym. It stands for Beautiful products, Active ingredients, Step-by-step routines, Educate to empower. This sits at the heart of everything Amy does, whether it’s in her bespoke facials or in her beautifully packaged, carefully considered skincare collection.

‘When you understand your skin it’s much easier to manage it,’ she says. ‘I’ve taken the guesswork away and replaced it with simplicity and confidence. And it works, if the repeat sales and loyal clients are any judge.’

baseskncare.co.uk

Annie Doherty-Lyons, Wild Hearts Skin

A cancer diagnosis is an earth-shattering blow to cope with, and we’re all aware of the exhaustion and illness that results from treatment, but what about all the other stuff that accompanies living through that, and afterwards? Skin you once knew so well becomes different overnight, which might seem a small thing, in the scheme of it, but when even your basic daily routines are taken from you, it’s not such a small thing, says Liverpool resident Annie Doherty-Lyons, who has herself been in this very position.

'Six years ago I got cancer,' she says, 'and everything changed.'

Annie Doherty-Lyons - Credit: Rossella Vanon

Annie’s skin changed completely. Pigment spots, dryness, sensitivity that her current brand choices couldn’t rectify drove her to trying out high-end brands, and feeling frustrated with the cost of it all.

‘They’re so expensive, and while a lot of them actually do what they say they’ll do, a lot don’t and I found myself thinking about the people who simply can’t afford these brands. The cheaper brands might say they contain X or Y active ingredient, but they’re in such small quantities that they’re largely ineffective. I also wanted vegan and clean and ingredients that are simple and natural.’

At the time Annie was busy running her own business, and had no opportunity to think about it, but when lockdown came and her work effectively came to a halt, she took full advantage of it.

Wild Hearts skincare is designed to provide high concentrations of active ingredients at an accessible price - Credit: WHS

‘I spent two years doing intense research, talking to experts and to manufacturers. Because we were in lockdown it was all done online, which made it a little harder. I finally chose a manufacturer with bases in Korea, China and the USA, who have been amazing. I would love to manufacture in the UK, but to achieve the price-point I want, it’s just not possible yet.

‘The scientists I work with are absolutely amazing. They really understood what I wanted to achieve; the ‘clean’ message – vegan, no parabens or other nasties – because they understood the cancer message. I knew, from all my research, exactly what ingredients I wanted, too. We use marshmallow root across the whole range, for example; it’s one of the most ancient moisturising plant extracts to be used. It’s super-super anti-inflammatory as well as incredibly moisturising. My daughter and I were the test subjects for each one – how it looked, how it felt; it was a full year of formula testing before I was prepared to launch.

‘I have really sensitive skin since my cancer, and my daughter has a condition where even if you just tough her skin it comes up in a hive, so she has to be really careful – so all the products were tested on the two people most likely to have a reaction.’

Annie has wholly self-funded her skincare range, wanted to avoid any risk of compromise on the quality or intensity of her ingredients, or on her determination for a clean, vegan range at a good price-point.

‘My serum is £25 for a good concentration of the active ingredients, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, and you can pay twice that for brands with significantly less concentration.’

Feedback from her friends and family, and now from purchasers, has been wholly positive, with her dermatologist friends even recommending it direct to their patients.

‘It’s an incredibly tough market, but we know we have a good product that actually works – once people buy once, they buy again, which is really the best feedback I could aspire to.’

wildheartsskin.com

Sarah & Kelly Owen, Vibrant Skin

Sarah Owen, who lives in Macclesfield, suffered from serious spinal problems in her 20s and early 30s, treated with such high doses of medicine she says she lost a decade of her life, and was left with significant ongoing challenges.

‘Long term pain and long-term medication just wrecks your skin,’ Sarah says, ‘My skin was so reactive, pretty much everything I tried left my skin red raw and covered in blisters. Those that didn’t were well out of my price range and just not financially viable long-term. I couldn’t just walk into somewhere like Boots, choose something I could afford, and put it on my skin and not get a powerful, painful, reaction. I learned that the products that didn’t upset my skin were largely natural, plant-based and I thought, there has to be something in this, and if I can’t afford the £70 - £80 price for a moisturiser, why not see if I can make one for myself.

Sarah and Kelly Owen - Credit: Martin Fox

‘I know, launching your own skincare sounds like a crazy idea,’ she laughs, ‘but my sister and I both have backgrounds in medical communications, so the science side of it wasn’t the hardest barrier to surmount.’

‘We did masses of research for ingredients that wouldn’t hurt my skin (there are a couple of marvellous British websites where you can not only order the basic ingredients – shea butters, emulsifiers, beeswax, honey etc, but also British grown actives and natural botanicals) and set up a station on our very tiny kitchen table.

‘I just started playing with various combinations, and I know that sounds nuts, but it was kind of fun, and a little therapeutic – and I was amazed at what was coming out. My skin just transformed.’

Inspired by her sister’s success, Kelly – who suffers from dry, tight skin – came up with some ideas of her own and asked Sarah to create something for her too.

‘Then my mum asked me to develop something for her aging skin, so we did, and then people at work were telling me how lovely my skin was and asking what I used, so we started to create products for friends, too. We almost became skincare agony aunts, you might say. This was over a 12-year period, just making products for ourselves and our friends, but we always said “wouldn’t it be amazing if...”’

When Covid hit, the sisters seized the opportunity to move from kitchen table to production line.

Vibrant Skin has initially launched three serums, for sensitive skin, dry skin and aging skin - Credit: vibrantskin.co.uk

‘It all came to a head then,’ Kelly says. ‘We just decided to jump off that cliff, thinking “if we don’t do it now...”’

The duo launched three serums in late 2021 – Energising Vitamin serum, for sensitive and stressed skin; Hydra B5 & Hyaluronic Acid serum, for dry, dull skin; and Time Repair serum, for skin showing the signs of aging – first taking time to find a British manufacturer who would be totally on board with what they wanted to achieve. And it’s all self-funded, to allow the sisters to maintain control, with no compromise.

‘Each serum is jam-packed with active ingredients that actually work,’ Sarah says. ‘It’s all about results, which is why we started all this in the first place.’

vibrantskin.co.uk