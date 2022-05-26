Interview: The Norwich couple married the same year as Princess Elizabeth became Queen

Edna and Fred Fitch were married in 1952, the year that Princess Elizabeth became Queen. They told Rachel Banham how they will be marking their, and The Queen's, special milestone.



Fred Fitch has long been a staunch supporter of The Royal Family. And he and his wife Edna will be toasting The Queen’s good health over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Edna and Fred were married at St Mary Magdalene Church on Silver Road in Norwich on March 29, 1952.

Nearly two months previously, on February 6, The Queen had acceded to the throne after the death of her father, King George VI.

Fred says: “Her father had a very bad stammer and I suffered with the same thing. I had great admiration for him and The Queen especially.”

Edna and Fred have lived at Heartsease, Norwich, since they were married. They have a daughter, Jane, a son, Paul, and are proud grandparents and great grandparents.

Fred is an admirer of the Royal Family and recalls how he used to visit Buckingham Palace when he was a messenger boy during the London Blitz.

“They were always there. They’ve done a great deal for us,” he says.

“I think The Queen herself has done more for this country than any other Royal. She is a very busy woman.

“She has kept true to her faith. The oath she took, at the time of her Coronation, to guide us and rule us, she has done that tremendously well. She has always brought our country together.

“We have still got our freedom. We’ve got freedom of choice.

“I have seen her two or three times. I have been close to her at times at different parades in London.”

Edna and Fred Fitch, who have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Pictured: Edna and Fred on their wedding day. - Credit: Photo courtesy of Jane Garner

D-day veteran Fred is known for his service in the Second World War and his work with the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Associations.

A leading craft operator, he was one of the first to arrive on Sword Beach on June 6, 1944.

He is proud to have taken part in the Royal Marines Parade with about 300 other Royal Marines. The Duke of Edinburgh, he recalls, was the Captain General at that time.

He also fondly remembers being invited to Buckingham Palace with his comrades one “terribly hot day” many years ago. The Queen was away, but the Duchess of Gloucester was in attendance.

Fred says: “I have always been a staunch believer in Royalty. I have always said well of them.

“It’s a job that I wouldn’t like. It’s such a hectic life. There is nobody else in my mind (than The Queen) that has done such a great job for this country, to hold us together.”

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal Norfolk Show in 1957. - Credit: Archant Library



The Coronation of Elizabeth II, in 1953, was a memorable time for Edna and Fred too.

Fred says: “My wife was expecting our son. We were going to go up to London to watch it on TV, because Norwich didn’t have TV then - we were out in the sticks! We were going to go up, but owing to family requirements, we couldn’t go.”

Edna recalls that she was about eight months pregnant at the time of the Coronation. She feels that The Queen has done a good job throughout her reign.

“She’s a very good worker,” she says.





The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral in 2010. - Credit: Adrian Judd/Archant

Edna and Fred, who will both be 97 this year, celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary with a party for family and friends. And one of the cards wishing them a happy anniversary was particularly special.

“We had a card from The Queen for our 70th anniversary,” Fred says.

“I can’t express how wonderful it was.”

Now he and Edna are planning a toast to The Queen during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

“We have got some bubbly in stock. If it’s a nice day we’ll sit out in the garden and drink her health,” Fred says. “Words can’t explain how great she is.”

Edna and Fred Fitch feature in the June 2022 issue of Let's Talk magazine. - Credit: Archant



















