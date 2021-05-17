Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Oasis to release Knebworth concert film 25 years on

Richard Young

Published: 11:51 AM May 17, 2021    Updated: 12:42 PM May 19, 2021
Oasis Knebworth 1996 gig ticket

Ticket for the Sunday Oasis Knebworth gig in August 1996 - Credit: Archant

A film of the record-breaking Oasis concerts at Knebworth House is being released by the band to mark the 25th anniversary of the shows. 

August 1996 saw the Britpop band at the height of its fame, playing to around 250,000 fans over two days. Around 2.5 million people applied for tickets.

'I’ve seen a tiny trailer of it and it’s a fantastic snapshot of a bygone era before the internet. It’s great, really great'
Noel Gallagher


The documentary, featuring never-before-seen footage, will be 'a story driven entirely by the music, a rock ’n’ roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event', Oasis music video director Jake Scott said. 



Oasis songwriter and guitarist, Noel Gallagher, told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2: 'The gig Oasis did at Knebworth is 25 in August and back in [1996] we’d filmed it all really professionally with loads of cameras, we had cameras on the trains with fans.

'But for one reason or another, the film never came out but as it’s the anniversary coming up, we’re going to be releasing it now.

'I’ve seen a tiny trailer of it and it’s a fantastic snapshot of a bygone era before the internet. It’s great, really great.'

Also on the bill for the iconic Knebworth gig were Chemical Brothers, Manic Street Preachers, the Charlatans, Cast and Kula Shaker. 

SUBSCRIBE to Hertfordshire Life for the very best of everything the county has to offer

Hertfordshire Life
Knebworth News

