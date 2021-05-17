Published: 11:51 AM May 17, 2021

A film of the record-breaking Oasis concerts at Knebworth House is being released by the band to mark the 25th anniversary of the shows.

August 1996 saw the Britpop band at the height of its fame play to around 250,000 fans over two days. Around 2.5 million people applied for tickets.



The documentary, featuring never-before-seen footage, will be 'a story driven entirely by the music, a rock’n’roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event', Oasis music video director Jake Scott said.



Also on the bill were Chemical Brothers, Manic Street Preachers, the Charlatans, Cast and Kula Shaker.



Oasis songwriter and guitarist, Noel Gallagher, told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2: 'The gig Oasis did at Knebworth is 25 in August and back in [1996] we’d filmed it all really professionally with loads of cameras, we had cameras on the trains with fans.



'But for one reason or another, the film never came out but as it’s the anniversary coming up, we’re going to be releasing it now.



'I’ve seen a tiny trailer of it and it’s a fantastic snapshot of a bygone era before the internet. It’s great, really great.'