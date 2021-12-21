Cornwall past: old photographs capture the lives of Cornish people through the ages

Penlee House and Museum is home to a photography archive stretching back to the 19th century – here’s this month’s pick of images of Cornwall’s past

Thirsty work: Dennis Thomas at Tolver Farm, 1950 by Harry Penhaul - Credit: (c) Penlee House Gallery & Museum

Coco the Clown Outside the Ritz Cinema, Penzance, 1957 by Harry Penhaul - Credit: (c) Penlee House Gallery & Museum

Making some noise: young children play mayhorns, c.1930s by Martin Ellis - Credit: (c) Penlee House Gallery & Museum

Enjoying time on the beach - Leapfrog, c.1950 - photographer unknown - Credit: (c) Penlee House Gallery & Museum