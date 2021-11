Young scouts line up with Santa on his sleigh - Credit: Penlee House Museum and Gallery

Penlee House and Museum is home to a photography archive stretching back to the 19th century – here’s this month’s pick of images of Cornwall’s past









The reindeer take a break and Santa's sleigh is pulled by children - Credit: Penlee House Museum and Gallery

A giant boot is the star of this Christmas show - Credit: Penlee House Museum and Gallery

Santa arrives by helicopter in an annual event organised by RNAS Culdrose which continues today - Credit: Penlee House Museum and Gallery