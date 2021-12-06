Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Images of people and places from Cornwall's past

Carol Burns

Published: 2:44 PM December 6, 2021
Old picture of making lobster pots

The art of creating lobster pots in this photograph, date unknown - Credit: Penlee House Museum and Gallery

Rediscover the past with these snapshots from Penlee House Museum and Gallery's collection dating back more than 150 years

Tin miners

Miners take a well-earned break as they pose for this photograph, date unknown. At one time Cornwall boasted 2,000 tin mines. - Credit: Penlee House Museum and Gallery

Train driver of Steam train

Journey begins, a steam train sets off Cornwall's many stations. You can still enjoy Cornwall by steam thanks to a special Journey by Steam company - Credit: Penlee House Museum and Gallery

Women sorting fish in a factory in Cornwall

Women sort fish at a factory, circa 1950s. Pilchards were once a major industry where spotters would shout out when they saw shoals of the fish from special Huer's Huts - Credit: Penlee House Museum and Gallery

