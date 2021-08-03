Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > People

It’s Olympic gold for Surrey sailor Dylan Fletcher 

person

Jane Thynne

Published: 9:47 AM August 3, 2021    Updated: 11:07 AM August 3, 2021
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, 49er

Olympic Gold Medal winners Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell - Credit: Lloyd Images/RYA

Dramatic finish sees British pair take gold in Tokyo

Spending his childhood floating around in a dinghy on the Thames has certainly paid off for Surrey sailor Dylan Fletcher who, along with sailing partner Stuart Bithell, has won Olympic Gold at the Tokyo Games. 

The pair, ranked number one in the world, clinched the top spot in the 49er Class in a dramatic finish that saw the British sailors edge out rivals Germany by just centimetres. Their win marks the 12th gold medal for Team GB. 

Former child star Dylan, who swapped a treading the boards for a life on the ocean’s wave, grew up in Thames Ditton with his parents who were both in showbusiness. Speaking to Surrey Life recently, the 33-year-old took up sailing after spending one summer with his best summer sailing a ‘tiny’ dinghy on the River Thames. 

‘I just loved going out on the water... I really enjoyed the challenge of going through the various locks at Hampton Court.’ 

Photo by Lloyd Images

Dylan and Stuart now crowned Olympic champions - Credit: Lloyd Images;RYA

Dylan made his Olympic debut in 2016 with then race partner Alain Sign and finished in sixth place. Speaking before he left for Tokyo, Dylan told Surrey Life: ‘You’re always looking to win gold. I think ultimately, we would be happy with any medal.’ 

Following Dylan’s success, it will be the turn of his fiancée Charlotte Dobson who is scheduled to take part in the women’s 49erFX event later this week. 

Most Read

  1. 1 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  2. 2 16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit
  3. 3 Win Castle Howard Prom Tickets & a VIP Hamper
  1. 4 10 excellent fish and chip shops in Kent
  2. 5 18 things to do in the Cotswolds in August
  3. 6 Win the full range of Bashall Spirits Gins
  4. 7 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  5. 8 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  6. 9 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  7. 10 12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

Meanwhile, on the hockey field, Surrey’s residents are keeping the flag flying high in the women’s competitions. Leah Wilkinson, a history teacher at Ewell Castle School and her partner Sarah Jones, who are based in Epsom, along with Guildford’s Izzy Petter competed in a thrilling penalty shootout against Spain to progress to the semi-finals where they will meet arch-rivals the Netherlands. 

The 26-year-old told Surrey Live: ‘I’m glad we’re playing Holland. We’re here to win and you don’t win without beating the best team in the world so I’m glad we’ve got Holland.’ 

Elsewhere, Shepperton-based archer, who at just 19 is one of the youngest members of Team GB, finished fifth in the Men’s Team Archery competition while Guildford-born swimmer Jacob Peters finished sixth in the men’s 100m butterfly. 

Read more: Subscribe to Surrey Life and find out more about Surrey’s talented residents

* Additional reporting Andy Greeves

Surrey Life
Surrey

Don't Miss

The Glasson branch of the Lancaster Canal

Lancashire Life

10 great circular walks in Lancashire

Lancashire Life

Logo Icon
A fair ground ride where people sit in hanging chairs and whirl in a circle

Devon Life

15 festivals and shows happening this summer in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Michelin Star food from Simon Radley at the Chester Grosvenor

Cheshire Life

9 places to eat out in Chester this summer

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
Weston-super-Mare promenade and seafront Somerset England UK with Steep Holm in the background

Somerset Life

A guide to moving to Somerset

Charlotte Skidmore

person
Comments powered by Disqus