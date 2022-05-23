Rambling to mudlarking: meet five outdoor enthusiasts in Essex

Rachael Perrett meets five outdoor enthusiasts whose hobbies will inspire you to get out into nature

Steve Power - Credit: Louise Williams

Steve Power

At 64 years old, Steve is no stranger to rambling, having embarked on his first long-distance challenge aged 14. But after being diagnosed (and still living with) one of England’s largest brain cysts, his countryside ambles have taken on a new meaning.

For 40 years, Steve’s career in youth work meant long hours and a lot of stress. To switch off, he’d use his rare spare time to get out into nature, often with his camera in hand. Then in 2012, Steve was diagnosed with a large brain cyst, which meant a long recovery process. But while it may have slowed him down, it wasn’t going to stop him from pursuing his passions.

‘I did short walks at first, but gradually increased the length over the months and years,’ Steve recalls. ‘I started a walking photography group where I would teach people how to use their camera in the countryside. I now try to walk regularly along seafronts and local footpaths, leaving the longer treks to the weekend. I also take someone with me to make sure I am safe as I’m unstable on my feet.

‘Rambling means a great deal to me, to be outside with nature. It not only calms me and relieves stress but has helped to reduce my weight and cholesterol levels.

Creeksea Ferry Road, Great Stambridge - Credit: Steve Power / thorpebaygallery.com

‘My favourite walks are the public footpaths of north Essex around Bures, my local Country Park at Hadleigh and some of the coastal estuary areas like Mersea and Tollesbury. One of my favourites is an 8.8km circular route around Great Sampford. The walk has huge significance for me as it’s where I shared my walking passion with my first proper gay romance and love of my life, Sam! We started walking together in the local country parks in lockdown, and the relationship gave me a huge boost in confidence when I needed it most.’

While the past few years haven’t been easy, Steve has discovered the power that walking can have on your physical and mental health and encourages people of all abilities to discover the benefits too.

Great Sampford - Credit: Steve Power / thorpebaygallery.com

‘Disability should not be a barrier to enjoying the countryside. If you can walk a bit, don’t be afraid to. Follow a footpath, download an app or take a map that shows you the routes. Have someone walk with you if you need assistance, and do it gradually to build your confidence. Take breaks to enjoy the countryside, and remember, it’s for pleasure!’

Want to take up rambling? Join the Rambling Essex community on Facebook to discover routes.





Georgina Tucker - Credit: Georgina Tucker

Georgina Tucker

Like many of us, Georgina Tucker always cycled as a child. But when adult life took over, she forgot about the joy it brought her. Luckily, the spark returned years later, and it even led her to create a women’s cycling group.

‘I started cycling again in 2017,’ Georgina tells us. ‘I bought a second-hand mountain bike and later booked a mountain bike fundamentals day where I gained new skills and confidence.

‘My first road event was a huge turning point; I signed up one week before and didn’t even own a road bike, so I jumped on eBay and picked one up for £150. I was unbelievably nervous on the morning. I told a few riders that it was my first event and they took me under their wing, getting me to the finish line smiling like a Cheshire Cat. I felt like I could take over the world!’

The Cycle Sistas - Credit: Georgina Tucker

Eager to share her passion with others, Georgina, who works as a hairdresser in Hornchurch, began speaking to more women who wanted to challenge themselves or were having a tough time.

‘When I spoke to some of my clients, I suggested a few of them take up cycling. Many said they didn’t have anyone to cycle with or weren’t confident to cycle alone. That’s why I created The Cycle Sistas, so women would feel safe and could be around like-minded people while exercising and experiencing the joy that cycling brings.’

The group welcomes women of all abilities to cycle both on and off road, with a balance of social rides and more intense fitness sessions around Essex and the UK.

Cycling is great for mental and physical wellbeing - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘There are lots of great, safe cycle routes around Essex, including the Flitch Way and a great loop from Rayleigh station along the seafront and back. You can find routes on apps like Strava or komoot, Sustrans have maps for all the national cycle routes, plus I don’t think you can beat a good old-fashioned map!’

With cycling now such a big part of Georgina’s life, what is it she loves so much about this outdoor pursuit? When you cycle outdoors, you are so immersed in the environment around you that the miles fly by! It will improve your balance, coordination and spatial awareness. Plus, you can explore new places, and the health benefits, both mentally and physically, are huge.’

To find out more, follow @the_cycle_sistas on Instagram.





Laura Thompson-Harper - Credit: Laura Thompson-Harper

Laura Thompson-Harper

Gardening isn’t simply a hobby for Laura, it’s a lifestyle choice. As the Project Manager for Dig It Community Allotment based in Saffron Waldon, Laura is passionate about helping others to learn new skills, improve their wellbeing and appreciate what’s on our plate.

‘I got involved with Dig It because I believe that sustainable living is the future,’ Laura says. ‘I want my son to learn where his food comes from and grow up with the knowledge of how to grow it.’

The community initiative welcomes volunteers of all abilities who have an interest in growing and love the outdoors. And while there’s a great social element to it, for Laura, it’s about being at one with nature.

Growing your own vegetables is hugely rewarding - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I love the calmness that comes with time on the allotment,’ she says. ‘It’s the little noises and mindfulness; the quiet allows me to hear the bees buzzing from our friendly neighbours’ plot. It is a fully sensory experience being at the allotment, observing the colours of what we grow and the smells from the various produce. I am still amazed at how pure and wonderful things smell and taste when we dig them up. I remember the first time I smelled a spring onion we had grown from seed and cut through the beetroot we first harvested. The whole experience makes me value where my food comes from and how important it is to be part of the process from plot to plate.

‘Mentally, it’s a place that always brings me back to balance, even on the most hectic of weeks. It is a real nurturing experience watching things grow from the seeds you plant.’

An allotment is a place you can reconnect with nature - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re thinking about growing your own fruit and veg, you don’t need much to get stuck in. ‘Start wherever you can, from a small plant on a windowsill or a planter in your garden. Books are great and the internet is full of top tips but most of all, it’s your own experimentation that will teach you. An allotment is a lot of work, but amazing, so see if you can find a community allotment near you or share it with family and friends. Talk to more experienced growers, look at seed sharing networks, and don’t give up. It’s a journey, but once you start, your passion will grow too.’

Find out how you can join the Dig It Community Allotment at dig-it.org.uk





Glyn Evans - Credit: Glyn Evans

Glyn Evans

Wivenhoe resident Glyn Evans caught the birdwatching bug as an eight-year-old schoolboy when something intriguing caught his eye. ‘My mum and I found an exotic-looking bird eating berries in a hawthorn hedge on our way to school that looked "too exotic" to be British,’ Glyn recalls. ‘My dad dug out an old bird book and we found it to be a waxwing (pictured). After that, Dad would take me out regularly to a local woodland. Although as I grew up I had plenty of other interests, when I got too old, fat and slow to pursue most of them, and after moving to Wivenhoe, I took up birding again 18 years ago.’

A waxwing is what got Glyn into birdwatching - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Throughout those 18 years, Glyn has been lucky enough to travel to Eastern Europe to see birds he’d only ever read about, had intimate glimpses of rare species and had many an important business call interrupted by the sight of an exciting bird floating past his window.

But birding isn’t simply a hobby for Glyn; it has brought years of happiness and even helped him through tough times. ‘Birding has had a massive impact on my happiness and wellbeing. I had a breakdown in late 2019 and even when lockdown hit, time in the outdoors saved my sanity more than any other therapy.

‘The best part is early mornings when I have the outdoors to myself (and when the birds are busiest). It's also meditative to be in tune with something other than people. Plus with wildlife, every day is different; you never know what you are going to find and you're never quite able to predict it – that is exciting.’

Throughout his birding journey, Glyn has traipsed the county and country in search of unique species, but as it turns out, some of the best sightings sit much closer to home: ‘Although I have travelled a bit, there is nowhere quite like Wivenhoe for sheer variety of habitat on my doorstep. So I've become known in Essex birding circles as “Mr Parochial”.’

A flock of waterfowl on the calm surface of Abberton Reservoir - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

While the riverside town of Wivenhoe offers plenty of variety, as Glyn says, Abberton Reservoir in Layer-de-la-Haye and Hanningfield in Downham are also great coastal and estuarine locations as these can be migratory highways. Woodlands are great spots for sightings, too. ‘But basically, anywhere where there is sky is good for birding!’

Follow @evansthegrump on Twitter to follow Glyn’s birding journey.





Jane Manley on the Thames Estuary in Essex - Credit: Jane Manley

Jane Manley

Boasting a rich history, mudlarking is part of Britain’s culture. With centuries-old relics lurking under the mud, it’s no surprise this hobby is growing in popularity among history fans, including Essex resident Jane Manley.

‘Mudlarking is searching for anything interesting on the banks of a river or estuary,’ Jane explains. ‘The main one around here is the Thames, though people mudlark all over the country.

‘The mudlarks started in the late 1700s when really poor people used to eke out a living with what they could find on the banks of rivers, particularly at docks, which they would sell on for pennies. It’s funny now as it’s a hobby that people enjoy, but it wasn’t enjoyable back then!’

History-lovers will enjoy discovering treasures in the mud - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jane has always been interested in mudlarking since she was a little girl, when she dug up a Chinese coin in her parents’ garden. But it wasn’t until 2013 that she decided to give it a go, later getting her permit to scour the Thames for artefacts. Now, she’s part of a growing community of mudlarkers across the UK who share their exciting finds and the story behind them on social media.

When she’s not down at the Thames, Jane, who is also a qualified London Tour Guide, can sometimes be found beachcombing in Frinton-on-Sea and Walton-on-the-Naze. Over the years, she has discovered a slew of treasures, including a jewelled crucifix, the bowl of an old clay pipe and Roman pottery. But one of her favourite finds, unearthed in Rotherhithe, was the neck of a bottle which possibly dates to around 1735-1740 (pictured).

Neck of an 18th century bottle found at Rotherhithe - Credit: Jane Manley





But it’s not just about what she finds while mudlarking, as being in the fresh air is a moment to be treasured in itself. ‘It’s so nice to be outdoors,’ Jane says. ‘I like being down on the estuary, and there are walks you can do while you’re down there. It’s a great area to explore and very historical.

‘It has a positive impact on my wellbeing too, as I’m out in the open and meeting other people who share my passion. It’s fascinating and being on Instagram, we’ve built up a bit of a community where people comment on each other’s findings, so it’s quite fun.’

Anyone looking to get into mudlarking will need a permit from the Port of London Authority, or you could begin with a bit of beachcombing in areas such as Frinton.

To discover more about Jane’s unique finds, follow @essexmudlarking on Instagram.





You may also be interested in Rewilding Essex: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/lifestyle/sustainability/rewilding-essex-on-wallasea-island-8986574