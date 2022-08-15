Sally Cooke: World record smashing Hitchin mum getting faster with age

Hitchin mum Sally Cooke on smashing the 400m world record for over 50s after a 30-year break from athletics

You've broken the world 400m record in the 50-55 age group, congratulations! How do you feel?

When I ran my first 400m race someone mentioned I was less than half a second off my age group record. When I looked on the British Masters website, I had a moment of motivation and it made me want to break the records. I knew I’d become very fit and I could still run faster.



I broke the 400m British record and equalled the 100m. I’ve managed to achieve my main goal for this season which was the age group world record for 400m. I trained extremely hard through the winter with the record time on my mind and ran 57.55 at the British Masters Championships in Derby. I was so happy and exhausted when I crossed the line, I couldn’t believe it. If you have a dream then just go for it at any age.

The previous record stood for 15 years, did you run when you were younger?

I grew up in Lancashire and ran from the age of 11 to 16. Sprinting was the event I loved and looking back I didn’t realise how fast my times were. I ran a personal best of 11.9 and drew with a girl who had recently won the England schools championships. If there had been a rankings website, I might not have given up running as I was in the top five in the UK for my age group.



Athletics fizzled out soon after I started an apprenticeship in a hair salon. When we moved to Hitchin, my children enjoyed athletics and this is when l started to join in after a 30-year break.

What do you love about it?

I love being a member of Luton Athletics Club which my daughter and I joined in 2019. The athletes are mainly middle-distance runners and this type of training suits me. I like training for different distances and paces and have never been so fit. The track is such a friendly place, there are different event groups and everyone is supportive and respectful of each other.



My huge improvement in ability is down to the group I train with and the type of running we do. Our coach Gordon is great, we have fun and laugh a lot. He listens and will change sessions if you feel you need to focus on a certain area of training.



I now train two to three times a week on the track which is mostly speed endurance and I make up my own sessions two to three times a week on the field behind my house or go for a steady run. I also do core exercises and light weights.

Sounds a lot! Do you have any downtime?

When I’m not running, I spend my time doing creative stuff. I love painting, drawing and I still do a little bit of hairdressing but ultimately I would like to continue running for as long as possible.