A former professional footballer has created a new club in Waltham Cross dedicated to giving youngsters in deprived areas the chance to be the best they can be both on and off the pitch

Patrick Kanyuka lived the dream of playing professional football, pulling on the hoops of Queen’s Park Rangers in the Championship and plying his trade abroad in Burma, Thailand and Romania. But it could have been very different.



'When I was younger my friends were drug dealers, they had guns, money hidden in their socks. I saw outrageous things. I saw a body full of bullet holes being dumped when I was just eight years old.'



It was these experiences growing up in the London borough of Canning Town, one of the most deprived areas in the UK, that helped shaped the vision for his latest project, Waltham Cross FC.

Patrick set up the team in March this year, but they are no ordinary football club. While others aim for promotion up the leagues and trophy successes, Waltham Cross FC is all about providing opportunities.

Patrick Kanyuka playing for QPR against Coventry City in the Coca-Cola Football League Championship in 2007 - Credit: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo



'I came back from Thailand in 2020, did my coaching badges, and last year I was managing at Enfield Borough - that was a real introduction into grassroots football for me.



'In Waltham Cross, I saw the area had nothing in terms of football and there was an opportunity there. I really wanted to do community outreach work and a lot of people do that through academies. But with academies there is no end goal. That’s why I created a team, so I can help these boys and get them into professional clubs and their journey doesn’t just end with Waltham Cross,' says the 35-year-old. 'Everyone has different pathways and I want to help them get where they want to be.'



Patrick started his career as a boy with Leyton Orient, before securing a professional contract with QPR and going on to play for Swindon Town, Northampton Town and Lincoln City.

His footballing journey provided him with an outlet as a youngster, keeping him away from the crime and violence going on around him. Now he is determined to provide others with that chance.

Patrick with Waltham Cross FC first team - the first men's football club in Waltham Cross. He hopes to move up players each season from the youth teams as well as nurture them into the professional game - Credit: Waltham Cross FC



'Football in these deprived areas can often be the only thing for these boys. It is their only get out. Children in these areas don’t really get opportunities and not enough effort is put into helping them. With football, it is always the way to get out these areas, and that’s what I did.



'I grew up seeing all these horrible things, and I can see a lot of that creeping into Hertfordshire from London. That’s why I’m trying to help and I’m hoping others will back me and follow suit.'

Ahead of Waltham Cross’ debut season in the Herts Senior League, Patrick has already given many youths an opportunity and is looking for more to join.



'I want boys from Waltham Cross, Enfield and Edmonton, no further than that, because I want to support these deprived areas. We are getting these youngsters involved in the first team already. I have five boys who have just finished their GCSEs and they are in my first team and doing really well. I have one 32-year-old and one 26-year-old in the team, but the rest are aged 20 to 23, so we have a very young squad.



'The long-term aim is producing local players and getting them into professional teams. Instead of going to teams around us who don’t really promote young players, I want these youngsters to come to us where we can help and support them. Every year, I want to take a minimum of four players from the youth team, and this first season I’ve taken five.'



It’s not just about developing these youngsters on the pitch, but off it too, Patrick adds. 'I’m trying to develop them as players, but more importantly as men, and that will be the real challenge. Football might not be their pathway, so if I can help them in life then I must do that. They need to fit in with society, be responsible, and find work. I have a duty to help them with that.'



As well as the first team at Waltham Cross, Patrick has set up a number of youth teams he hopes will thrive, while the club is already pushing ahead with a number of community outreach projects.



'We’ve got youth teams training and we’ve had so much interest I’ve had to stop the younger teams because we don’t have the space. I’ve contacted the council because the children need this space.



'We’ve started a boot camp for women, our own academy, activities for children with autism, and we want to work closely with schools in the future. We’ve got so much more planned.'

While Waltham Cross is about more than just results on a Saturday afternoon, Patrick has one eye on promotion this season, and hopes the community will get behind the club both on and off the pitch.



'I’m fighting an uphill battle though because people in Waltham Cross have never had a football team. It’s all about getting the locals to understand there is a club they can support. But it's not just about supporting the club, it’s about the town too. That’s my biggest challenge.'



Despite living the dream as a professional and playing around the world, it is his new club, still in its infancy, that he is most proud of, and he hopes other teams will follow suit and provide opportunities for those who need them.



'I’ve been asked before about my best achievement and people think it’s getting a professional contract, but setting up Waltham Cross is my biggest achievement. This project is massive for the community and I just hope when people start hearing about Waltham Cross, they can follow suit and provide youngster with a future.



'I’ve never done this before and I’m having to learn fast. It's amazing how good giving someone an opportunity can make you feel. It’s not a selfish thing, but just seeing the progress is so encouraging and it keeps you going.'



