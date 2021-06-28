Perry Bishop launches Cheltenham property front competition thanking the NHS

Published: 10:37 AM June 28, 2021

The Cheltenham branch of Perry Bishop, one of Gloucestershire’s leading estate agencies, is launching a competition Thursday 24th June to thank NHS staff for their tireless work during Covid. Participants in the Cheltenham area are invited to enter the ‘Most Attractive Property Front’ competition, with the theme of thanking the NHS. TV celebrity, horticulturalist, and author Stefan Buczacki, who has 2 family members working in the NHS, will judge the competition. Winners will receive £250 worth of vouchers for Webbs Garden Centre in Cheltenham. They will also be photographed with Stefan and receive one of his signed books.



Stefan Buczacki: ‘What a privilege to be involved in the NHS Property Front Competition. Plants of course have always been important in my life, while the NHS has over the past eighteen months proved itself one of this country’s most cherished assets. With two hospital consultants in my own family, I have been close to seeing how much has been sacrificed by so many to keep us safe. How wonderful therefore to find a cause that combines two subjects so close to my own heart.’



Participants are encouraged to be innovative and have fun with the competition. Creative Ideas could include window boxes, hanging baskets, pot plant displays, theming front doors, gates, balconies, front gardens. Entrants are asked to use the thanking NHS theme and to include some element of plant work. Stakes are available to be displayed alongside entries. They can be collected either from Webbs Garden Centre, Evesham Road in Cheltenham, the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, or the Perry Bishop office on Bath Road in Cheltenham.



To enter:



⦁ email cheltenham@perrybishop.co.uk in the Cheltenham office with your front property image displaying the stake



⦁ by Instagram @perrybishopandchambers or FaceBook @perrybishopcheltenham using #cheltenhambestpropertyfront with an image of your entry, then DM name, contact telephone number and address



⦁ or a photograph can be given to anyone in the friendly Perry Bishop office on the Bath Road in Cheltenham, with name, address and contact number on reverse



All entries to be submitted by midday Wednesday 28th July. The winner will be announced in August and photographed with Stefan Buczacki.



Gavin Wallace, Director Perry Bishop in Cheltenham: “The extraordinary workers across all levels of the NHS put their lives on hold to battle the greatest crisis in its 72-year history, showing tremendous fortitude, resilience and selflessness throughout the pandemic. We wanted to find a way to recognise all those involved. We hope that the front of property displays will lift spirits and hearts as people are out and about in the Cheltenham area this summer”.

