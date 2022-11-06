Behind the photographs - celebrity photographer David Clerihew

David Clerihew is a go-to photographer for portraiture in the commercial world, often capturing stars in a non-glossy way. Here he discusses his approach, his own projects and loving life in Berkhamsted

Berkhamsted’s Gail’s Bakery may not be the obvious venue to discuss 100m world record holder Usain Bolt or Holocaust survivors. But with David Clerihew living just 20 minutes’ walk away, what better place to explore, over freshly brewed coffee, the numerous celebrities and cultures that have shaped this photographer’s career?

‘Usain Bolt is the kindest, funniest person you could meet,’ smiles the 48-year-old Scot. ‘When he was training I went to Jamaica a number of times to photograph him in a marquee in the garden of reggae star, Shaggy. Once Bolt retired, his publicity shoots took place in Pinewood Studios but he joked that, after several trips to Jamaica, I shouldn’t complain!’

David is articulate and easy to converse with despite recently discovering he has ADHD. Coupled with a dyslexia diagnosis at school, his lateral thinking is now the key ingredient in his compositions despite being one of his early challenges.

‘To begin with I would get stage fright, but now I use that to drive me forward. You don’t always get to meet people before a shoot, perhaps there’s just time to exchange a few pleasantries. Interestingly, quite a lot of actors struggle on stills because they have no lines to hide behind. Take [British psychological thriller TV series] Fortitude, for example. Stanley Tucci wasn’t comfortable until I started talking about the Italian population in Glasgow, and how 5,000 Italian Second World War prisoners help repopulate the city. I also photographed Michael Gambon for the same Sky Atlantic shoot. When I asked him to stare, he wanted to know what sort of stare I was after!’

The variety of work David takes on is testament to his interest in others. 'I love meeting people and photography is an excuse for meeting people,' he says. During a Coca Cola shoot in Moscow one producer he met was ‘ex- KGB’ but this didn’t prevent the two men having a discussion about communism. It was, however, a later Holocaust project that continues to resonate.

Usain Bolt 'the kindest, funniest person you could meet' - Credit: David Clerihew



‘I have worked with a number of celebrities. Some are interesting, charming even, others are quite inflated. I wanted to counteract that. A charity put me in touch with 23 Holocaust survivors. First of all I travelled to Auschwitz, a remarkable experience. On my return I went to south London to meet a survivor. He wanted to know what I thought of the place and I described the cold. He asked if I could imagine enduring such cold wearing only pyjamas. Ever since then, whoever is in front of my camera will never be as remarkable as those survivors.’

When it comes to editing his images, David avoids looking at them for a week or two after a shoot in order to give him some objectivity, though he long ago discarded any notion of being precious about his work since the final decision on which commercial shots are used is often taken by the client. He does applaud the current trend favouring less retouching, and often shoots stills and motion at the same time in order to give clients ‘synergy’.

Commercial work - across film, TV, sport and products - is married with his own projects including a long-term photographic record of the island of Skye, a place he first visited when he was 15 and where he continues to find repose.

David Beckham Adidas promotion - Credit: David Clerihew



‘I’ve always tried not to follow the dollar. I did a tiny job for a small brand last summer and will shortly be off to Dubai but I’m also looking at Skye to be something more than a picture book, perhaps drawing in writers to interpret my images of the island.’

When a long-harboured interest in the Kray twins took him to Whitechapel, a pint in the Blind Beggar pub happened to coincided with a Mad Frankie Fraser tour. After passing on his business card, ten minutes later Frankie’s son rang and a studio shoot was arranged. ‘He was so gentlemanly,’ recalls David. ‘Frankie was interested in what I did just as I was fascinated in him, including the problem he once had about the amount of cash stashed in postbags!’

David, a ‘lad from Biggar - a market town just like Berkhamsted,’ is such a natural with people, no wonder he is so adept at capturing personalities. Not that they all cooperate.

‘For [Sky sports panel show] A League of Their Own, Redknapp, Flintoff and John Bishop were fab. However, some BAFTA winning actors who play host to the show don’t take kindly to being directed!’

Now settled in Hertfordshire with his partner and children, David enjoys cycling around the local countryside and marvels at the red kites that are such a common sight here. Berkhamsted may be a long way from Biggar, but for this creative, it's home from home.







