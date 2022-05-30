Platinum Jubilee: The Queen in Dorset

The Queen meets some of the team at The Tank Museum in Bovington during a royal visit in 2009 - Credit: ©The Tank Museum

As Dorset prepares to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, Chrissy Harris looks at Her Majesty's visits to the county over seven decades and talks to some of the people who have met her

Getting ready for a Royal visit is about much more than rolling out the red carpet - the people of Dorset should know.

Over the past 70 years, thousands of our county’s residents from all walks of life have lined streets, waved flags, presented posies and stood for hours (often in the rain), ready to welcome Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to this very special part of the world.

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with shepherd George Sturmey, with his dog Scot, at Maiden Castle during her first visit to Dorset as Queen in July 1952 - Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Ever since she met shepherd George Sturmey at Maiden Castle in July 1952, our monarch has been back to Dorset time and time again, helping to shine a light on the people and places that are part of the fabric of life here.

Queen Elizabeth II meets Professor R.E.M Wheeler, the archaeologist working on the excavations on the summit of Maiden Castle in July 1952, her first visit to Dorset as Queen - Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Queen Elizabeth II smiles with the officers as she watches the traditional issue of rum aboard the aircraft carrier HMS Eagle off Weymouth, April 29 1959 - Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Some of the most memorable royal visits include a trip to HMS Eagle off Weymouth in 1959; Port Regis School in 1991 (her grandchildren Peter and Zara Phillips were at the co-educational school at the time); Sherborne Abbey in 1998 and 2012; the RNLI Training Centre in Poole in 2004; Poundbury in 2016 to unveil a statue of her mother in Queen Mother Square; and Bovington Tank Museum.

Peter Philips shows his grandmother, the Queen, a burglar alarm he made for a class project at Port Regis School during a royal visit in 1991 - Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The Queen – who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Tank Regiment – arrived at the museum in May 1997 to observe soldiers in training. During her visit, the Queen famously took a ride on a 1920 Rolls Royce Armoured Car.

The Queen accompanied by Colonel Commandant, General Rob McAfee behind the gun on a 1920 Rolls Royce Armoured Car as she leaves the Tank Museum at Bovington - Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

In June 2009, Her Majesty, along with her husband HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, returned to Bovington to open the museum’s £16.5 million redevelopment. The Tank Museum’s director Richard Smith was there on that day to help show the monarch around.

‘I was really looking forward to it,’ he says, describing the build-up and incredible efforts of his team, including the cleaning supervisor who stayed late to make sure the museum’s balcony - where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh would enjoy their two-course lunch - looked pristine.

‘I’m not normally overawed but when the Queen comes to your workplace, you generally are going to remember it, minute by minute,’ says Richard, whose daughters, then aged five and three were tasked with handing the very important visitor a posy of flowers. ‘They were just the most immaculate guests,’ he says, recalling the professionalism of the royal couple. ‘We must have introduced the Queen to more than 150 people and she made all of them feel special. It was astonishing. I remember feeling very privileged and very impressed.’

Canon Eric Woods with the Queen, during her visit to Sherborne Abbey in 2012 - Credit: Jayson Hutchins

The Queen has visited Sherborne Abbey twice, once in 1998 to see the dedication of the Great West Window and then again in 2012 as part of her nationwide Diamond Jubilee tour. Reverend Canon Eric Woods, who has since retired, was there on each occasion to meet and greet the monarch.

‘The first time, I was certainly in my comfort zone,’ he says, describing the formal church service feel of the 1998 visit. ‘In 2012, the day was much more informal, but there are these moments when you have to make conversation and I was totally tongue tied. Anyone who knows me will understand that this is quite unusual!’

The Queen with Canon Eric Woods outside Sherborne Abbey during the royal visit there in 2012 - Credit: Jayson Hutchins

The Queen meets some local corgis during her visit to Sherborne Abbey in 2012 - Credit: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Canon Woods went on to explain how the day involved showing the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh around Sherborne Abbey, where special artisan craft workshops had been organised. Outside, a food fair had been set up by local producers.

‘It was a wonderful day,’ he fondly recalls. ‘There were huge crowds, schoolchildren waving Union Jack flags and a choir singing. The weather was terrible, but I said to people waiting outside that the rain would stop at 12 noon when the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrived.

‘At 12pm precisely, this wonderful burgundy Bentley car pulled up. The rain stopped and the sun came out – it was quite uncanny.’

Purely by coincidence, Canon Woods received a letter on that same day to say he was being made a Deputy Lieutenant of Dorset. He says it’s an honour to be in the role, especially during this landmark year. ‘I’m very much looking forward to the Jubilee celebrations,’ he adds.

The unveiling of the statue of the Queen Mother in Poundbury during a royal visit by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and HRH Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall in October 2016 - Credit: Neil Crick / Alamy Stock Photo

All of the Queen’s visits to the county are arranged by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Dorset, the Sovereign’s representative in the area. The post has been held by Angus Campbell since 2014, who says it’s been a privilege to see the tremendous warmth the Queen has shown to the people of the county during her reign.

‘There is no doubt that the people of Dorset are devoted to The Queen and the Royal Family,’ says Campbell, before describing Her Majesty’s visit to Poundbury in 2016. The 'model' town was built on Duchy of Cornwall land on the outskirts of Dorchester, a project that her son HRH Prince Charles is keenly involved in. ‘It was a tremendous day for Dorset,’ he adds.

Campbell says the Platinum Jubilee is the chance for all of us to honour Her Majesty’s 70 years of unstinting service. ‘I know that we, in our beautiful county, will be in the forefront of the celebrations with towns, parishes, and indeed all communities, throwing themselves wholeheartedly into the joyful festivities.’

HM The Queen at the Lifeboat College opening in Poole in 2004. The group photo is of all the RNLI crew members (Coxswains) from the UK. The Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent are stood at either side of Her Majesty - Credit: RNLI

A Highpoint for our Life Saving Heroes: In 2004, the Queen and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh arrived in Dorset for the inspection of the new RNLI Training Centre in Poole. More than 200 volunteers from across the country came together for the historic event, taking part in a memorable team photo with their patron, HM Queen Elizabeth II.

‘I’m looking at that photo now up here on the wall,’ says Anne-Marie Clark, Lifeboat press officer. Her husband Jon is a longstanding member of Poole’s lifeboat crew. ‘He’s there on the bottom left,’ she points. ‘I remember the moment when the Queen walked in to see all these volunteers in their traditional Guernsey jumpers and flat white caps. She did a double-take. It was so impressive.’

HM The Queen at the Lifeboat College opening in Poole in 2004, flanked by the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Edinburgh. Coxswains of all the UK lifeboats make up the remaining group - Credit: RNLI

Anne-Marie also recalls that her husband had to dash off prepare the lifeboat for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to board later that day. ‘For us, it was just an amazing occasion,’ she says. ‘The Queen has been patron of the RNLI since 1952, so this year is particularly special for us.’

The Queen at the official opening of Dorset Community Hospital in 1998 - Credit: Courtesy of Marilyn Porter

HOW DORSET IS PLANNING TO CELEBRATE THE PLATINUM JUBILEE

Communities across the county, and the country, will come together for street parties, barbecues, picnics and fetes over the course of the special extended Bank Holiday weekend, June 2 - 5. And Dorset is preparing to party in style to mark the occasion. To launch the weekend’s events, dozens of beacons will be lit by communities, charities and groups across the county, including one in Sutton Poyntz. Discussions about Jubilee celebrations in the village started back in summer 2021, and plans are in place for a hog roast, music and an exhibition, in the Mission Hall, of memorabilia from the Queen’s coronation, plus her Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilees.

In addition, up to 200 saplings will be planted in the village’s specially created Jubilee Orchard. This is part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a scheme to encourage people across the UK to plant trees to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

In Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, hundreds of street parties are expected to take place over the Bank Holiday weekend, as well as many other events.

In Lyme Regis, more than £20,000 has been set aside for a celebration in Her Majesty’s honour, including a concert by the BBC Big Band orchestra on a stage set up on the beach.

There’s a Platinum Jubilee Concert at Milton Abbey School including music from internationally acclaimed tenor Hal Cazalet, and film of notable British and Commonwealth events as well as Royal family moments filmed during the reign of Queen Elizabeth

