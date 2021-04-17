Sussex pays tribute to Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh
- Credit: Taxi Charity
Messages are being shared in Sussex to honour the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 2021 aged 99.
In a statement released by Mrs Susan Pyper, HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, she expressed her sadness and sincere condolences both to The Queen and the people of West Sussex.
'Prince Philip’s contribution to this country and the monarchy has been immense,' she said. 'The Queen has described him as "her rock". He has been a constant and trusted companion, support and adviser to her in both good and troubled times. His understanding of the role of the monarchy in an ever-changing society has encouraged it to change and adapt, without ever losing its dignity and sense of history.
'One of the Duke’s greatest and most enduring legacies is the Award Scheme that bears his name. Established in 1954, the Duke of Edinburgh Award continues to inspire and excite young people throughout the world to undertake challenges that contribute to their personal development in many ways. May he rest in peace.'
Miles Jenner DL, High Sheriff of East Sussex, said: ‘Sussex will long remember the Duke of Edinburgh and, in common with the whole nation, reflect fondly on the lasting contribution he made in so many areas of daily life.’
The Taxi Charity for military veterans shared special memories of the ‘kindness and warmth’ that Prince Philip showed veterans at its event in Worthing in 1979. The charity has been taking veterans to the seaside town every year since 1948, but this marked first time that a senior member of the Royal Family had joined the annual event.
Vice Admiral Sir Adrian Johns, KCB, CBE, DL, Patron of the Taxi Charity, said: ‘We are deeply saddened at the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. His attendance at the Worthing visit over 40 years ago was a seminal moment for the Taxi Charity and is still talked about. On behalf of everyone associated with the charity, I offer our heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty and the Royal Family.’
World War II Veteran Major Edwin ‘Ted’ Hunt MVO, who lives in Lancing was deeply saddened by the news and says he had known Prince Philip from his time as Queen's Bargemaster.
Major Hunt, who learnt of the duke's death while on the way to receive his second Covid-19 jab, said: ‘I’m sure the Queen will cope well with her loss because she's a very sensible, hard-working person and she will know what to do about it. She will no doubt have done her homework on what things are going to be like when Philip's gone.'
Of Prince Philip, Major Hunt said: ‘He was a very, very, good man and I'm more aware now of his good qualities than I once was’.
Send us your Sussex stories about Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.